World noticing India's economic progress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: India's economic progress in the last few years has been remarkable, and its performance in the industry sector is being noticed all over the world, said Rajiv Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for entrepreneurship, skill development, electronics and technology at the inauguration of the 4th edition of the CEO conclave organised by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) on Friday.

Chandrasekhar said that India is becoming the fastest growing economy in the world, and that entrepreneurs and startups are playing a major role in this economic progress. He also said that India's role is important in the world today, as it faces the looming threat of war. The country has a young and growing population, a rapidly expanding economy, and a strong entrepreneurial culture. All of these factors are poised to drive India's economic growth in the years to come.

State minister for housing Atul Save, CMIA president Dushyant Patil, Utsav Machhar, Arpit Save, Ashish Gadekar, Atharveshraj Nandawat, Yashraj Pitti, convener Saurabh Chhallani, co-convener Rishika Agrawal, Nikhil Bhalerao, officials from around 200 industry organizations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, along with college students and startups were present.