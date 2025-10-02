Young Voices Speak on AI, Stress & Sustainability at elocution competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Social Science Forum of Government College of Arts and Science organised an elocution competition for junior and senior college students on contemporary socio-economic issues recently.

Participants spoke on themes such as AI, mobile phone addiction, lack of family communication, stress and saving nature for the future.

In the junior college category, Akshada Gawali won the first prize, while Sayali More and Harshada Folare shared the second prize, and Kunal Kapadne stood third. In the senior college group, Sayyed Ummi secured the first prize, followed by Shifa Pathan, second prize and Srushti Pagare, third prize.

Forum in-charge Dr Yugandhara Topre highlighted the aim of such competitions. Principal Dr Naval Thorat emphasised the role of language mastery in personality development.Dr Ramprasad Kale urged students to participate in co-curricular activities. Dr Shubhangi Bidarkar, Dr Shahista Talat Khan and Sandeep Jogdand were the judges.