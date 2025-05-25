ZP teachers' transfer process begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of transfers of teachers working in Zilla Parishad schools started on Sunday. There are 3,681 teachers eligible for the transfer in the district. The official lists of 2,937 teachers were published on the transfer portal today. It is estimated that at least 3,500 teachers will be transferred to the district with one click.

Those who wish for transfer are joyous while those who do not want transfers are upset. According to the revised policy of the State government, the process of intra-district transfers of ZP teachers is being implemented through the online portal. The education department has finalised the final list of teachers who are eligible for the transfer. In the next phase, the teachers will be allowed to fill names of schools of choice.

Teachers to give preference

Teachers will have to give preference to 30 schools for transfers. This entire process of online transfer will be completed before June 15 and the transferred teachers will join the new schools before the commencement of the new academic year.

Transparency due to elimination of interference

Earlier, intra-district transfers were done offline at the district level. In this method, teachers often had to suffer unnecessarily, but with the Maharashtra government's policy of online transfers, teachers will be able to make 'corruption-free' transfers with a single click from their own mobile phones. Since this entire process is online, no one can interfere with the transfer.

Opportunities for teachers in difficult areas

The list prepared for 2022 for schools in difficult areas is ready with the ZP Education Department. It includes 650 schools. This list prepared is being used in these transfers. The teachers who are willing to move out of difficult areas have got an opportunity to come to schools from accessible areas due to transfers.