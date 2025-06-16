8th Asia Dengue Summit Renews Call to Achieve Zero Dengue Deaths, with a Record 14 million Global Cases Reported in 2024

PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines], June 16: As dengue cases in 2024 double to over 14 million globally, with Asia accounting for 70% of the global burden in 2024[1], the Asia Dengue Voice and Action (ADVA) Group reinforces the call for stronger policies to strengthen dengue resilience at the 8th Asia Dengue Summit held at the Crowne Plaza Galeria Manila. Themed Toward Zero Dengue Deaths: Science, Strategy, and Solidarity, the summit held from 15 to 18 June 2025 convened over 600 participants from 22 countries, including dengue experts, global health leaders, policymakers, researchers, and advocates. Health leaders, researchers, and advocates unite to advance efforts against dengue through innovation, prevention, and cross-sector collaboration.

"With dengue cases persistently growing in many parts of the world including the Philippines, this summit delivers a unifying message: Dengue is preventable - and with scientific innovation, the right strategies, and strong community partnerships, achieving Zero Dengue Deaths is achievable. We want to protect lives, eliminate preventable deaths, and put a stop to this global threat," said Dr. Ma. Rosario Z. Capeding, Organizing Chair for the 8th Asia Dengue Summit. Dr. Capeding presented an overview of dengue disease in the Philippines during the first day of the 4-day summit.

"While we can learn from the successful campaigns of our neighboring countries through this summit, we can also take this opportunity to share our own experience because we have the expertise and the commitment of our dedicated scientific community. We can share our own achievements in this battle against dengue and be considered as strong partners and powerful allies," said Dr. Fatima I. Gimenez, Organizing Committee Co-Chair Scientific of the summit.

The Asia Dengue Summit serves not only as a platform for dialogue among policymakers and advocates, but also as a springboard for lasting partnerships and actions across sectors. ADVA, through the Asia Dengue Policy Working Group (the first under the Asia Dengue Task Force) recently released a white paper titled "Unlocking Progress: Dengue Policies and Opportunities in Asia."

The paper calls for stronger regional coordination and national accountability so that Asia can build more resilient and equitable systems to manage dengue and protect vulnerable populations.[1] Its country recommendation for the Philippines includes strengthening both dengue prevention through vaccination and quality care delivery. Targeted communication and global collaboration can counter misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, while expanding treatment access and ensuring guideline-based care will help save lives, especially in underserved areas.[2]

"Government can't do this alone. Every sector has a part to play," added Dr. Gimenez. "The health workers, advocates, the public, and media - we are all in this together. We can turn the tide on dengue."

Empowering the next generation of dengue champions

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Dengue Slayers Challenge returns for a second year, continuing ADVA's partnership with Junior Achievement to empower youths in the fight against dengue.

This regional competition brings together students from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines, challenging them to develop innovative solutions that address the real-world complexities of dengue prevention and control.

This year, 492 teams comprising 1,812 students participated across the five countries. Participants were tasked to prototype or conceptualize technologies aimed at mosquito control or health monitoring - with a strong emphasis on digital innovation, community impact, and environment sustainability. Through this challenge, young minds not only gain exposure to international collaboration and public health issues but also take an active role in shaping the future of dengue response.

Top student teams from the five participating countries will showcase their winning solutions at the Asia Pacific Grand Finals, taking place in Manila on 17 June 2025. The event celebrates the creativity, passion, and commitment of these young innovators as they present their solutions on a regional stage.

Spotlight on DengCast: Driving Dialogue to raise dengue awareness

As part of its ongoing commitment to building advocacy and strengthening public engagement, ADVA showcased DengCast - its dedicated podcast platform to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations around dengue.

Produced by ADVA:NexGen and available on all major platforms, DengCast features voices from across Asia, including public health experts, community leaders, and researchers, offering regional perspectives and locally driven insights. The podcast will feature dialogue with individuals who have spent their lives making a significant difference in dengue control, as well as those who are on the cutting edge of eliminating this deadly disease.

The platform continues to grow and welcomes new contributors to help broaden the conversation and inspire action at all levels of society. ADVA invites stakeholders and experts to be part of future DengCast episodes and join this regional movement to inform, engage, and empower communities in the dengue response.

For more information about the 8th Asia Dengue Summit or to access resources on dengue prevention and advocacy, visit https://www.asiadenguesummit.org/ or https://www.adva.asia/.

To read the Asia Dengue Policy Working Group White Paper, please visit https://denguetaskforce.com/publications, and follow the LinkedIn page for more updates on dengue https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asia-dengue-pwg.

Event Partners

The co-convenors of the ADVA summit are the following, Topical Medicine and Public Health Networks, Global Dengue Plus Aedes-Transmitted Diseases Consortium, Fondation Meriuex, The International Society for Neglected Tropical Diseases, Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Philippine Medical Association, Philippine Pediatric Society, and the Philippine College of Physicians.

About ADVA

Asia Dengue Voice and Action (ADVA) is a scientific working group dedicated to dengue vaccine advocacy in Asia, with the aim of disseminating information and making recommendations on dengue vaccine introduction strategies in Asia. The group has formulated recommendations with an ultimate aim of translating the science of dengue vaccination into messages for policy makers, general public and health care workers. For more information, visit https://www.adva.asia/.

