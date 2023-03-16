A Symposium on ‘Need for Human Values in Life’ organized at Terapanth Bhavan, Surat before Jain Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji’s Surat Pravas

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 16: A symposium on the ‘Need for Human Values in Life’ was organised at Terapanth Bhawan, City Light, Surat by Muni Shree Udit Kumarji and Muni Shree Mohit Kumarji, where social elites and academics discussed many aspects of the importance of human values in life.

Shri Bharat Shah (Chairperson – Chhaydo), Ashok Kanungo (Trusty – Lions Cancer Charitable Trust), Sanjay Surana (Director – Surana Builders), Ankesh Shah (Trusty of Sabri Chatralay – Dharampur, Gujarat), Sanjay Jain (Chairman – Bhagwan Mahavir University), Shri Babubhai Patel and Shri Vishvesh Sanghavi director of City Tadka & Ghumau Kya coordinated the symposium, which was held under the Acharya Shri Mahashraman Akshay Tritya Pravas Vyastha Samiti.

“The topic ‘Need for Human Values in Life’ is very relevant in today’s time,” Muni Shree Udit Kumarji said at the opening session. Now the question is whether our lives lack human values. Human values are present in every atom and particle in every person’s life because of our country’s unique culture, heritage, and pride. There are probably only a few people who lack human values from within.”

“We have to do the simple work of awakening the people with human values and awaken them fully, and where we find the values are dormant, we have to awaken them with human values and not let them sleep. When the Mahapurushas, saints, and dignitaries interact with the society, they try to instill human values. Mahapurushas, dharmacharyas, and religious leaders may differ from one another, but their teachings are based on “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay.”

“To preserve human values, it is necessary to cultivate the consciousness of compassion within us and manifest the feelings associated with humanity within a person,” said Muni Shri Mohjit Kumarji. According to our sages’ tradition, every religion, caste, and community imbibes human values, and they themselves try to associate human values with their feelings in life.

Drug free, human values and moral campaign from Anuvrat movement of Terapanth Dharmsangh.

In Anuvrat, the importance of self-discipline has been told, that is, we should discipline ourselves and there is a whole process to discipline. Who started the Anuvrat movement? It is noteworthy that the Anuvrat movement was started by a Jain Acharya. Jain Acharya, Jain Sadhus etc. follow the code of conduct readily, but Jainism never became an obstacle in the promotion of Anuvrat. When Acharya Shri Tulsi, the originator of the Anuvrat movement, was asked to introduce himself, he said that first of all I am a human, then I am an Indian, then I am a Jain and after that I am an Acharya of a sect in the Jain tradition.

Shanti Doot Acharya Shri Mahashramanji has travelled approximately 55000 kilometres to spread the reputation of human values. His journey’s first motto is “goodfaith” (sadbhavana). If a person has goodwill, it will manifest itself in his life.

Acharya Shri Mahasraman ji will begin his Surat tour on April 22, 2023.

In the coming days, Acharya Shri Mahasraman ji will arrive in Surat on April 22nd. He will make a brief visit to Bhagwan Mahavir University. During this period, such symposiums must be held on a regular basis in order to spread a distinct aroma of human values.

The symposium drew a large number of social leaders.

This seminar drew a large number of Surat’s prominent social leaders. Padmashri Mathur Bhai Savani, Patel Samaj Leader Kanjibhai Bhalala, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Chancellor Kishore Singh Chavda, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Standing Committee chairman Paresh Patel, Jitubhai Shah, Former Additional Collector RJ Patel, Suresh Patel of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh presented their views. On this occasion, Nilesh Mandalawala of Donate Life Organization, Padam Shree Kanubhai Taylor, Milan Parikh of Jainam Securities, Green Man Viral Desai, and Dr. Nirmal Chordia were present.

