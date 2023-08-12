Ace Designer Nidhi Yasha Behind Gadar 2’s Stunning and Historically Accurate Costumes

Shot amid a million challenges braving the pandemic and spanning across months, Gadar 2 is designer Nidhi Yasha’s 90th project.

New Delhi (India), August 12: “The pandemic’s fury did not deter the team’s spirit. We shot with all Covid protocols in different locations across the country, across different seasons, altitudes and weather conditions,” she says.

She further says:

“My team and I were assigned a massive task. Several time periods, several characters, lead characters that the public was emotionally attached to, a time lapse since the last film, several armies across various time periods across two countries, and thousands of costumes. The late 1960s and early 1970s Punjab and Pakistan, and the overwhelming details of army uniforms, that too in the period set up of the film. There is no margin of error when you are expected to recreate history or a period in time, even if it is the backdrop of a fictional story. Especially when it comes with the responsibility to represent nations and armies and things that involve the public’s emotions.” She shares.

As for the experience of working with Mr. Anil Sharma, she says, “I must mention my director’s undeterred faith in my work and in giving me a free hand in bringing his vision to life, of course with his valuable guidance along the way. The way Mr. Anil Sharma works is exemplary. He treats his core team like his pillars and is very open to an exchange of ideas to promote a very fluid creative process. He is also very passionate and vocal in terms of feedback, both negative and positive, which enables growth. Once he trusts his technicians/ HODs, he does not micro manage and lets his team leads explore their process and express, which is amazing. His tireless energy on set is infectious and pushed everyone to deliver their best.”

She adds:“I must also mention the enormous contribution of Col. Surender Singh of the Indian Army, for his invaluable contribution to the research and reproduction of vintage army uniforms for both India and Pakistan, which was not possible at all without his involvement and insights on the details, amid other things. As civilians, we have access to very limited resources on army paraphernalia, including documentation and visual imagery. His contribution is the reason why our research is absolutely on point when it comes to everything army-related in the film, including costumes. We are thankful as a team for his very generous and patient extension of himself and his knowledge! “

Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2002 blockbuster Gadar – Ek prem katha, arguably the biggest grosser of the century back then, some reports say, “and to be a core crew to the sequel of such a legendary film was a very special feeling”, Nidhi says. Nidhi and her costuming company TNYS (The NY Studio) have been associated with many massive national and international projects in the past – including a Wong Kar Wai production and China’s official entry for the Oscars 2016- Xuan Zang.

She also owns a high fashion label by her own name, exporting worldwide, and showcases at the leading fashion shows in the country, retailing across the leading points of sales in the luxury fashion market.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor