After Heroes, Now Sheroes: Bloggers Alliance Launches Second Inspiring Anthology Across Multiple Cities

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 1: After the resounding success of Heroes Amongst Us, Bloggers Alliance proudly announces the launch of its second book, Sheroes Amongst Us - Real Women, Real Stories. The anthology honors 32 remarkable women who have shattered stereotypes and redefined success across leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and social impact.

The launch events are being celebrated across multiple cities at iconic locations including Mumbai (MMB Conclave at Bombay Stock Exchange), Delhi NCR (Utsav, The Square), and Bengaluru (AccelHERate & DivHERsity Awards, by HerKey, Taj Bengaluru), reflecting the national impact and wide admiration for these inspiring stories.

Iron Women, who Shattered Glass Ceilings

A distinctive highlight of Sheroes Amongst Us is its powerful lineup of women who made it to the very top-16 Board Members, 8 Founders, 7 Advisors, and 1 Farmer-which showcases the diversity and excellence of women leaders who have made extraordinary contributions in their respective fields. Each story captures professional achievements and the grit, passion, and resilience behind the success, and each shero has created social impact in her own way.

Shradha Congratulates the Sheroes

Shradha Sharma, Founder, YourStory Media, congratulated the Sheroes at the Mumbai launch and shared, "I believe that every woman who stands, in fact, stands not for oneself but for every woman, every girl." She called the book "Phenomenal" and gave Kudos to the authors and Sheroes. She also requested the audience to give a standing ovation to the Sheroes featured in the book.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Amit Nagpal, Co-author and President of Bloggers Alliance, said, "Sheroes Amongst Us is a movement, not just a book. It urges every woman to awaken the leader within, draw courage from real-life role models, and carve her unique journey of impact and fulfillment."

Commenting on the initiative, Falguni Desai, Co-author of the book, said, "Through authentic storytelling, we want to foster hope, belief, and action among readers, especially women aspiring for leadership roles."

Key Features

* Diverse Narratives: The anthology presents stories of women from varied backgrounds, highlighting their struggles, breakthroughs, and unwavering dedication to making a difference. Each narrative offers readers inspiration, guidance, and reassurance, especially those seeking mentorship or navigating uncharted paths.

* Empowerment Through Storytelling: The book emphasizes resilience and grit by delving into personal and professional experiences, encouraging readers to embrace their potential and rise against all odds.

The first book, Heroes Amongst Us, by Dr Amit Nagpal, had set a strong foundation by featuring unsung heroes and received tremendous appreciation from thought leaders, media, and readers alike. Building on that momentum, Sheroes Amongst Us continues the mission by spotlighting women whose stories can inspire a generation.

Sheroes Amongst Us has been co-published by Bloggers Alliance and OakBridge Publishing and is available through leading online platforms and offline bookstores. It is already generating a huge buzz across literary platforms, women's leadership circles, TV, and digital-social media. The book has also received excellent reviews on platforms like Amazon and Goodreads

Bloggers Alliance is a non-profit organization, launched in 2019, and dedicated to empowering digital creators and storytellers. It provides a platform for education, collaboration, and recognition through workshops, awards, books, and content-driven initiatives. Bloggers Alliance was conceived by Dr. Amit Nagpal, a bestselling author, renowned speaker, and CXO coach. As Knowledge Partner of Board Stewardship, Dr Amit develops and curates thought leadership content on board leadership.

For more information about the organization or the book, please visit bloggersalliance.org. All queries can be directed to president@bloggersalliance.org.

