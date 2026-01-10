AMET University Conducts its 15th Convocation Ceremony

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10: AMET University, Chennai, a leading institution in maritime and allied higher education, successfully conducted its 15th Convocation Ceremony on Thursday, 8 January 2026, at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, Chennai. The ceremony commenced with a Welcome Address by Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasaagam, Provost, AMET University, who extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, Guests of Honour, dignitaries, graduating students, parents, and industry representatives. This was followed by the Annual Report presentation by Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, outlining the University's academic achievements, research initiatives, industry collaborations, and institutional growth during the past academic year. The Convocation was presided over by Dr. J. Ramachandran, Chancellor, AMET University. The event was graced by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, who delivered the Convocation Address and awarded degrees to the graduating students.

Shri Shivas Kapoor, Chairman, International Maritime Employers' Council (IMEC), United Kingdom, and General Manager - Head of Crewing, Hafnia, Singapore, participated as the Guest of Honour and delivered the Guest of Honour Address. The Felicitation Address was delivered by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, President, AMET University.

In his Convocation Address, the Hon'ble Chief Guest emphasized the strategic importance of the maritime sector, the need for skilled and future-ready professionals, and the critical role of higher education institutions in national development and global maritime leadership. The Hon'ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways emphasized India's emergence as a global maritime power under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, driven by initiatives such as Viksit Bharat, NEP 2020, Skill India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He commended AMET University's industry-integrated education model, including its globally acclaimed Maersk Centre of Excellence, placement-linked admissions, and its significant contribution to India's maritime human resource leadership. Highlighting transformational reforms in ports, shipping, shipbuilding, green maritime technologies, and seafarer welfare initiatives such as Sagar Mein Yog, he urged graduates to view themselves as nation builders contributing to India's trade, energy security, sustainability, and global standing in the maritime domain.

In his Guest of Honour Address, Captain Shivas Kapoor highlighted AMET University's global reputation for excellence in maritime education, rooted in discipline, values, and professionalism. Drawing from his own journey from cadet to industry leader, he inspired graduates to remain curious, humble, and committed to continuous growth. He observed that the maritime industry is undergoing rapid transformation through decarbonisation, digitalisation, and artificial intelligence, while stressing that human judgment, leadership, and an uncompromising commitment to safety will always remain central to maritime operations. He concluded by urging graduates to pursue lifelong learning, lead by example, respect fellow seafarers, and represent their university and nation with pride.

In the Felicitation Address, Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, President, AMET University, reaffirmed the institution's focus on academic quality, innovation, sustainability, and industry-aligned education, encouraging graduates to uphold responsible leadership and lifelong learning. The ceremony also recognized medal winners for their outstanding academic performance. More than 1,400 students, parents, special invitees, members of the Executive Council, Academic Council, Finance Committee, and industry delegates attended the Convocation. The 15th Convocation marked a significant milestone in AMET University's ongoing mission to nurture competent professionals who contribute meaningfully to the maritime industry and society at large.

