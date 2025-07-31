Apexon Unveils AgentRise, a Next-Gen Agentic AI Platform for Intelligent Enterprises

PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US]/ Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]/ Sunderland (England) [UK], July 31: Apexon, a technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today unveiled AgentRise, a next-generation platform that accelerates the shift to AI-native operations by embedding Agentic AI across business functions and decision ecosystems. The platform will deliver context-aware AI agents customized for industry-specific processes and deeply woven into the underlying fabric of their organization. AgentRise accelerates enterprise adoption at scale with nine targeted capabilities that turn intelligence into action and drive industry-specific transformation.

AgentRise is a composable, enterprise-ready platform that combines Apexon's proprietary intelligence models, domain-specific decisioning frameworks, and reusable assets with trusted third-party technologies. With built-in accelerators that reduce time-to-value and embedded guardrails for security, governance, and responsible AI adoption, it offers a scalable foundation for enterprises to confidently build and manage agent-powered operations that drive growth and efficiency.

Designed for continuous, agent-led evolution, AgentRise empowers organizations to embed autonomous agents across critical workflows. By deploying AgentRise, Apexon is driving measurable outcomes for our clients, including cutting processing time by up to 40%, reducing workloads by 30%, and enhancing accuracy across critical operations.

Structured to Scale: AgentRise Capabilities

AgentRise supports the full lifecycle of Agentic AI adoption through two strategic pillars: Agentic Readiness and Adoption at Scale.

Agentic Readiness establishes the foundation for secure, responsible AI, through governance frameworks, clean and contextualized data, and cloud-agnostic infrastructure. Adoption at Scale focuses on identifying high-impact use cases, redesigning workflows to be agentic-native, and preparing teams to work seamlessly with AI agents. Together, these pillars ensure that enterprises not only adopt AI, but do so with precision, purpose, and long-term value in mind.

Apexon has consistently led the charge in applying AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI to solve real business challenges, well ahead of the market hype. Recently, the company has been recognized as an 'Emerging Leader' in the Emerging Market Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services.

According to Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, "Emerging Leaders typically possess visibility within the market as well as both strong features and future potential. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a fast-moving and evolving market. Emerging Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements."

"AgentRise is Apexon's blueprint for building intelligent enterprises," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO of Apexon. "To unlock AI's full potential, businesses need scalable, secure, and deeply embedded intelligence. With AgentRise, we combine domain expertise, engineering precision, and a trusted architecture to help clients accelerate time-to-value, improve efficiency, deliver personalized experiences, and unlock new growth. This is a pivotal step in how we're reimagining value creation in an AI-first world. We believe that our recognition as an Emerging Leader in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services reinforces the strength of our engineering-led approach to AI."

To learn more about Apexon AgentRise, visit here.

Learn more about Apexon Agentic AI and Generative AI capabilities.

Gartner subscribers can access the full report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, 17 July 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Apexon

Apexon is a technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and engineering intelligent enterprises. For over two decades, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Its reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, Digital Engineering and Experience, and has deep expertise in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

Learn more at Apexon.com

Contact:

marketing@apexon.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263554/5437555/Apexon_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor