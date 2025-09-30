Aruva and Seamedu Partner to Illuminate Career Paths in Live Events and Music

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 30: Aruva, a company dedicated to empowering aspiring professionals in the live events and music industry, co-hosted a groundbreaking one-day event with Seamedu at Northcap University on September 17. The event, part of a larger three-day workshop and seminar series for Seamedu's creative arts students, was designed to serve as a launchpad for those aspiring to a career in live events and live music.

The workshop offered students from various creative disciplines, including music production, film recording, photography, and gaming design, an in-depth look into the realities and opportunities within the industry.

The day's sessions were headlined by Mr. Vijay Sinha, Founder of Aruva, who presented on the professional challenges faced by individuals in the live events and music domain. He provided detailed insights and practical advice on how students can avoid common traps and setbacks. "It's essential for the next generation of professionals to understand not just the creative side, but also the business and logistical hurdles they will face," said Mr. Sinha. "Our goal at Aruva is to equip them with the knowledge to navigate these challenges successfully."

A key highlight of the event was a dynamic speaker session hosted by Shashvat Pandit, Lead of Artist Management at Aruva. He was joined by two distinguished panelists: Mr. Abhijeet Sood, the celebrated drummer from the band Parikrama and for Shilpa Rao, and Mr. Karan Mehta, Festival Director for Oddballs Fest and an expert in event production. The panel engaged in a lively discussion about the vast opportunities in the Indian music industry and provided a sneak peek into the future of India's burgeoning concert economy. The panelists' real-world experiences provided invaluable perspective, bridging the gap between academic learning and professional practice.

The collaboration between Aruva and Seamedu underscores a shared commitment to fostering the next wave of talent in India's creative industries. By connecting students with industry veterans and offering practical guidance, the event provided a critical step for students looking to turn their passion into a sustainable career.

For More Details visit: https://www.aruva.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor