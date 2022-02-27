Ashneer Grover loses arbitration against BharatPe's governance review

BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover failed to secure emergency relief from the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), allowing a probe on alleged financial irregularities and governance lapses at the fintech unicorn to continue, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.Excerpts of the order passed on 25 February said that Grover had not established any valid right under the shareholder agreement (SHA) or general law for such relief.

BharatPe constituted a review committee in January to look into some alleged financial irregularities and governance lapses in the three-year-old fintech firm. The committee will rely on the findings of third-party investigators Alvarez & Marsal and PwC.

Grover, on 8 February, filed an application for emergency relief with SIAC seeking emergency relief before the constitution of the tribunal. Grover feared that the review committee was not conducting a genuine governance review, was acting in haste and constituted with the sole motive of depriving him of his shareholding. SIAC, in the order, said the review committee was formed a month back and has still not reached a conclusion on whether Grover is guilty of misconduct and gross negligence, and no action has been taken against him.While the decision on Grover's fate in the company is yet to be decided, the fintech platform BharatPe has sacked his wife Madhuri Jain Grover over alleged financial irregularities during her tenure as head of controls that runs into crores.



