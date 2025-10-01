Asia Today Media Honors Achievers at Indo-UK Leadership Conclave 2025, House of Lords, UK Parliament, London

BusinessWire India

London [UK], October 1: Asia Today Media, hosted a "Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2025" to honour exceptional individuals from various fields for their dedication and expertise. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Lord Brennan KC- Member of the House of Lords UK Parliament, Mr Sunil Chopra Councillor- Southwark London and Mr. Vishesh Aggarwal (ADG, Training & Director International Projects, UK National Sikh Police Officers Authority).

While addressing, Lord Brennan KC (Member of House of Lords, UK Parliament), delivered a heartfelt address, expressing his deep honour in being part of the Indo UK Leadership Conclave 2025. Welcoming the Indian delegation, Lord Brennan stated, "It is a privilege to be a part of this important conclave in such a distinguished setting. I warmly welcome India to the United Kingdom." He spoke fondly of his admiration for India, adding, "I love India and deeply value the enduring relationship between our two nations."

Lord Brennan emphasized the importance of continuing to build upon the strong historical and diplomatic ties between India and the UK. He expressed hope that the partnership would grow stronger in the years ahead, fostering collaboration across sectors and deepening mutual respect.

The Indo-UK Leadership Conclave 2025 serves as a key platform for dialogue, cooperation, and innovation between leaders from both nations, aiming to strengthen economic, cultural, and strategic ties.

Among the distinguished winners were renowned achievers such as:-

* Prof. Dr. Bhangari Swamy - Best Consultant Robotic Knee Replacement and Arthroscopy Surgeon (India)

* Dr. Uday Goutam Nookathota- One of The Most Trusted Neurosurgeon-India

* Dr. Upender Shava - Healthcare Personality of The Year Paediatric Gastroenterologist (India)

* Dr. Monish De- Healthcare Personality of The Year Oncology (India)

* Vstaar Wellness Pvt. Ltd. - Leading Manufacturer of Wellness Products (India)

* Dr. Dheeraj Dubay- Healthcare Personality of The Year Joint Replacement Surgeon (India)

* Ms. Pushpa Valli - Leadership in Innovative Education

* Rajasthan Aushdhalaya Pvt. Ltd. - Global Leadership in Healthcare- Ayurveda & Nutraceutical Innovation

* Mr. Malaya Mohapatra (Founder Vidyabhawan) - Outstanding Contribution To Education And Research

* U. N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology Research Centre - Best Single Speciality Hospital-Cardiology (India)

* The Camford International School- Excellence Award For The Best School in India

* Dr. A Vamsi Krishna - Healthcare Personality of The Year- Paediatrician

* Acceligize - Excellence in Global Marketing

* Prudence Hospitals - Best Super Speciality Hospital in Northern Telangana (India)

* Advanced Endocrine & Diabetes Hospital - Most Trusted Endocrinology Hospital of The Year-India

* Mr. Amit Kumar Yadav- Most Promising Chief Market Strategist of The Year (India)

* Dr. Brahmananda Satapathy - Most Admired Radiation Oncologist

P. K. Choudhary, CEO of Asia Today Media, expressed that the Indo UK Leaders Summit & Award were conceived with a clear vision: to create an event that celebrates exceptional achievements within the global Indo Arab community. This vision aimed to establish one of the most prominent and distinctive events of its kind.

