Asian Institute of Medical Sciences becomes first hospital in Faridabad and Haryana to Win YouTube Silver button Award for crossing 1,00,000 subscribers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Faridabad, has added another feather to its cap by receiving the Silver Creator Award from YouTube for crossing 1,00,000 subscribers on its official channel. With this milestone, Asian Hospital has become the only hospital in Faridabad and the whole of Haryana state to receive this recognition.

The award plaque from YouTube reads: "From expert insights to real patient stories, Asian Hospital is now a growing digital health community."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N. K. Pandey, Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, said, "This honour is not just about numbers, it is about trust. Through our YouTube channel, we have been able to reach thousands of people with reliable health information, expert advice, and patient experiences."

""Asian Hospital has always been a leader in new technology - the hospital is renowned for its commitment to providing the best possible medical care with 3D robotic surgery for cancer, prostate, and gastrointestinal conditions, as well as 3D AI-assisted knee replacement and an AI lab for improved blood tests. Now, we are pleased to bring that innovation into digital health communication. The award inspires us to continue this journey of making people aware and offering care, within the hospital and beyond," Dr. Pandey stated.

This milestone also celebrates the hospital's ongoing commitment to sharing trusted, informative, and patient-friendly health content on its official YouTube channel. Through consistent efforts to educate the public on a wide range of medical topics, wellness tips, and real patient stories, Asian Hospital has built a strong digital presence and earned the trust of a growing online community.

Founded in 2010, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences has consistently been at the forefront of healthcare innovation with advanced robotic surgeries, super-speciality treatments, and patient-first care. This YouTube recognition comes shortly after the hospital was named Best Healthcare Brand 2025 by The Economic Times, further strengthening its position as one of India's leading hospitals.

For further information please contact:

Isha Verma

Contact Number - 9650099218

Email ID - isha.verma@aimsindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor