Astral Pageants Celebrates India’s First-Ever Mrs Earth International Grand Winner 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Astral Pageants proudly celebrates a historic milestone as Vidya Sampath karkera from Mangalore, Karnataka, becomes the first Indian woman ever to win the prestigious title of Mrs Earth International Grand Winner 2025. Her achievement marks a golden moment not only for Karnataka and India, but also for Astral Pageants, which continues its legacy of empowering women to excel at global levels.

A Historic Win for India

Representing India at the globally renowned Mrs Earth International pageant held in Manila, Philippines, Vidya competed with exceptional women from 22 countries. The pageant began on December 1st and culminated in a magnificent coronation night on December 8th, where she was crowned the Mrs Earth International Grand Winner 2025, standing out as the top winner of the event.

Her calm presence, impactful stage performances, and strong representation of Indian culture made her an undeniable favourite—placing India proudly on the international beauty pageant map.

A Celebration of India's Culture, Strength, and Artistry

Vidya's presence throughout the competition was a graceful display of Indian heritage. Each segment highlighted a blend of creativity, discipline, and national pride.

Talent Round: A Tribute to Indian Tradition

Her traditional performance displayed India's artistic depth and cultural richness. The judges and international delegates appreciated her expressive storytelling and precision.

National Costume: A Masterpiece from Mangalore

Designed and crafted in Mangalore, her national costume became a sensation for its symbolism and artistry.

It featured:

A lifelike tiger, representing India's national animal and strength.

A blooming lotus, symbolising purity and our national flower.

A dynamic peacock prop, portraying the grace of India's national bird.

The costume reflected Indian identity through craftsmanship and creativity, capturing global attention.

The Vision and Leadership of Astral Pageants

A Milestone as Astral Pageants Approaches Its 10th Grand Edition

National Director Pratibha Saunshimath expressed immense pride in Vidya's historic achievement. As Astral Pageants prepares for its 10th grand edition in 2026, this victory reinforces the organization's mission of shaping Indian women into confident, capable, and globally competitive queens.

Commitment to Training and International Grooming

Pratibha emphasized that Vidya's win validates Astral's dedication to:

Structured grooming

Personality and confidence training

Professional stage presence

International-level mentorship

Holistic development as a queen

Astral Pageants continues to prepare women not just to participate but to win on global platforms—Vidya's crown is the perfect testimony.

Unwavering Support Behind the Crown

A Husband Who Stood by Her Side

Vidya's journey was strengthened by her husband, Mr. Karkera, who accompanied her to Manila. His encouragement, presence, and belief in her were vital pillars during the entire competition.

Guidance from the Regional Director

Her Regional Director, Mr. Deepak Ganguly, played a crucial role through strategic grooming, timely guidance, and constant motivation—ensuring Vidya remained focused, prepared, and confident in every round.

Their combined support showcases how a team behind a queen can uplift her journey all the way to an international crown.

A Symbol of Hope and Possibilities for Women Across India

Vidya's dedication, discipline, and passion helped her represent:

India

Karnataka

Mangalore

Astral Pageants

on one of the world's biggest platforms for married women. Her win especially empowers women from tier-2 cities, proving that dreams are not limited by geography, background, or resources.

She has shown that with the right platform, strong mentorship, and consistent effort, every woman can achieve international success.

Vidya now stands as a role model, inspiring countless women to step forward, believe in themselves, and pursue their aspirations boldly.

A Proud Moment for India and Astral Pageants

Astral Pageants celebrates Vidya's remarkable triumph as one of the greatest milestones in its journey. Her crowning as the Mrs Earth International Grand Winner 2025 brings immense pride not just to the pageant, but to the entire nation.

This victory shines a light on what Indian women are capable of achieving when they receive the opportunity, guidance, and support they deserve.

Looking Ahead: Empowering More Women to Rise

Inspired by this international success, Astral Pageants remains committed to:

Grooming more women for global competitions

Elevating pageant training standards

Enhancing opportunities and exposure

Building confident, empowered queens

Creating world-class experiences for contestants

Vidya's victory marks the beginning of a new chapter—one where many more Indian women will rise to shine internationally.

…A Legacy Crowned With Pride

Astral Pageants proudly congratulates Mrs Earth International Grand Winner 2025 – Vidya Sampath, the first Indian to win this prestigious global title.

Her victory belongs to India, to Karnataka, to Mangalore, and to every woman who dares to dream beyond boundaries.

