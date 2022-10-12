Bajaj Mall: Get cashback offers on televisions with EMI Hai Na festive season sale

On the occasion of Diwali, Bajaj Mall has announced the return of its EMI Hai Na campaign, packed with exclusive Festive Season Sale from 11th to 26th October on televisions from top brands.

You can shop for your favourite television without worrying about the price tag as you can convert your purchase into No Cost EMIs. Additionally, you can avail of the exclusive festive sale cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 by shopping on Bajaj Mall.

If you have been waiting for a TV upgrade, grab the opportunity this Diwali. Furthermore, you have the option to choose a convenient repayment tenure of up to 36 months with EMIs as low as Rs. 740. On Bajaj Mall, there is a host of options available, from LED TVs to Full HD TVs, 4k Ultra HD TV, OLED TV, QLED TV, 3D TV and Curved TVs; you can get a TV that suits your requirement and style. If you are into Smart TVs, then Bajaj Mall is the one-stop shop for you to buy a Smart TV as well.

Our strong partner network of about 1.2 lakh+ partner stores spread across 3,000+ cities make it more convenient for you to using your Insta EMI Card. Some of our partner stores include Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more. So, visit our website today and buy your most awaited television today.

Shop for the TVs from top brands in 5 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number

Choose the TV you want to buy, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout

Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit .

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74 per cent holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13 per cent stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87 per cent is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor