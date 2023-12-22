Bajaj Markets: Making CIBIL Score Check Quick and Simple

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, enables users to check their CIBIL score for free. Recognising the vital role of creditworthiness in securing various financial products, the platform provides a user-friendly interface for individuals to analyse their credit health efficiently. One can also download the credit health report in just a few minutes.

Such checks have no impact on one's CIBIL score as it involves a soft inquiry. Individuals can stay informed about any changes in their CIBIL score in real-time.

Users can also understand their credit status comprehensively, empowering them to manage their debts more effectively. This feature encourages users to stay proactive about their credit health and make informed decisions regarding their finances.

Individuals can further look at various credit options offered by multiple lenders that they may be eligible for. One can research, compare, and apply for a loan, credit card, or other financial products easily on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

