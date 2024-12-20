Band-It 2024: A Glorious Tribute to the Young Talent of India in Music and Performing Arts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 20: The Furtados School of Music audaciously executed the eighth edition of Band-ItIndia's biggest inter-scholastic performing arts festivalon Children's Day, 14 November, at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium in Mumbai. It successfully involved more than 3,000 students, parents, teachers, and prominent artists from the realm of arts, creating an environment charged with the excitement of creativity and performance.

Launched in 2017 as a platform for discovering talent in indie bands, Band-It has evolved into India's most well-known performing arts competition featuring dance, speech, drama, and music. Furtados Music, a Western music education venture that began its services in 1865 in India, supports the scholarly mission of fostering creativity and excellencean ongoing quest for FSM. In 2024, Band-It expanded its reach across eight cities in India: Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Belgaum, and Delhi. This created an opportunity for students from various regions of the country to participate in the contest. The competition was divided into three rounds: online video submissions, followed by regional qualifiers, and culminating in the grand finale in Mumbai.

The venues chosen for this year's competitions were provided in collaboration with esteemed venue partners: Ryan International School in Pune, Casagrand International School in Chennai, Sunflower Vedic School in Hyderabad, Aditya Noida Auditorium in Delhi, St. Paul's College in Mumbai, JNMC Auditorium in Belgaum, and KLE Rajajinagar School in Bangalore. Their support created the perfect platform for the young stars to shine in such vibrant surroundings.

The grand finale was judged by an elite panel of industry legends. Acclaimed composer and pianist Merlin D'Souza, celebrated for her impactful work in films and theatre, joined Chintu Bhosale, a distinguished musician and member of the Band of Boys, and Sunita Rao, the iconic pop singer famed for her evergreen hit Paree Hoon Main. The judges' expertise and encouragement set a high standard for the competition and inspired participants to deliver extraordinary performances.

Band-It 2024 celebrated outstanding talent across all categories. In the band category, CS Howlers from CS Academy in Chennai took the top spot, while Urja Dance Crew from GD Goenka Public School in Delhi triumphed in dance. In the Speech & Drama category, Rajvi Shivam from National Public School, Bangalore, and Niva Vishal Joshi from Ira Global School, Mumbaiboth FSM-affiliateddisplayed impressive performances. Their success reflects FSM's commitment to fostering excellence in performing arts education.

More than just a competition, Band-It 2024 was a powerful celebration of passion, creativity, and perseverance. By providing a platform for young performers to showcase their talents, FSM has raised the bar for inter-school performing arts events in India. With plans for Band-It 2025 already underway, the event promises to expand its reach and categories further, inspiring a new generation of artists. Aspiring performers are encouraged to start preparing now for what will undoubtedly be another grand celebration of India's vibrant talent. As Band-It continues to grow, FSM remains steadfast in its mission to empower young artists and elevate the performing arts landscape in the country.

