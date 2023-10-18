Best Agrolife Hosts Successful North Karnataka Dealer Meeting at Sindhanur; Introduces its Cutting Edge Product, Tricolor

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 18: Best Agrolife, a leading name in the agricultural industry, and Sudarshan Farm Chemicals jointly organized a successful North Karnataka dealer's meet at Sindhanur. The event held recently saw an impressive turnout of approximately 700 dedicated dealers across the region.

During the meeting, Best Agrolife proudly unveiled an extensive range of innovative products targetting crop segments in the Karnataka region.

The event's highlight was the official launch of Best Agrolife's blockbuster product, Tricolor. Harnessing the combined power of Trifloxystrobin, Difenoconazole & Sulphur, Tricolor represents a revolutionary approach to crop protection. This unique blend results in a broad-spectrum fungicide with prophylactic, curative, and eradicative action. Tricolor's triple-action protectant fungicide significantly improves crop health, ensuring quality and abundant yields for farmers.

"As a company rooted in agriculture, we prioritize sustainability and affordability in all our offerings. We aim to empower farming communities with cutting-edge solutions that enhance crop health and promote bountiful harvests. We believe in fostering agricultural practices that lead to economic growth and food security," said Sara Narsaih, National Marketing Manager of Best Agrolife Ltd.

Addressing the gathering, SBVR Prasad, Executive Director, Best Agrolife Ltd., shared insights into Best Agrolife's present and future product portfolio. He emphasized the value of indigenous technology in delivering cost-effective solutions to farmers compared to multinational companies, thereby fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

Satish Kumar Malhotra, Director of Sudarshan Farm Chemicals, highlighted their commitment to the "Make in India" initiative. He emphasized that the company is proud to introduce a range of ternary products that offer both cost-effectiveness and substantial benefits to the farming community, contributing to the nation's self-reliance in agriculture.

Aiyanath Reddy, Vice President of the Karnataka State Dealer Association, expressed his satisfaction with the widespread acceptance of Best Agrolife products at the farmer level. He attributed this success to the company's diverse product range, uncompromising quality, and continuous innovation in the form of tri-combination products.

The North Karnataka dealer meeting at Sindhanur strengthened the bond between Best Agrolife and its valued regional partners.

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry to improve crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 450+ formulations and over 115 technical manufacturing licences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor