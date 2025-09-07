BJP MPs urge manufactures, traders to pass on GST rate cut to consumers

New Delhi, Sep 7 The BJP Parliamentary Party on Sunday unanimously approved a resolution calling upon manufacturers, traders, big and small, to ensure that the GST reductions announced by the Narendra Modi-led government flow directly to the consumer.

"

"Let us ensure that the GST reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are remembered as a triumph of governance and a promise kept to the people of India. These far-reaching changes embody our unity, fairness and shared growth. Now it is the duty of every trader to pass on each rupee of relief to the consumer, turning reforms into ease of living, greater demand and a more prosperous economy. This is the Modi government’s call. It is a call for fairness, for growth and for every family in India to feel the benefit. It is a call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," it added.

The resolution highlights that the new reforms in the GST promote production, encourage consumption and yet significantly add to the coffers of the nation.

The reforms have further simplified the system and placed the citizen at its heart. Rates on essentials like food and medicines, as well as prices of electronic goods, have been significantly reduced, distortions such as inverted duties are being corrected, and procedures for small businesses, exporters and startups are being streamlined, it pointed out.

These reforms reflect the goal of our government to bring ease in the lives of our citizens, empower traders and reinforce India’s path to self-reliance. Steady growth in monthly collection touching Rs 2 lakh crore is a certain indication of greater compliance. It is also indicative of buoyancy in our economy, the resolution further stated.

The resolution also states that eight years ago, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India embraced the Goods and Services Tax, fulfilling the vision of “One Nation, One Tax.”

What once was a cumbersome tax regime of VAT and multiple taxes, due to which our country struggled with a slow and fragmented economy, endless queues at inter-state toll booths, is now replaced by a unified market that has brought fairness, simplicity and strength to our economy, it said.

Before 2014, while the governments failed to bring in GST, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only brought in GST but also brought it in with consensus from across the country, the resolution further stated.

In just eight years, the GST taxpayer base has more than doubled from 66 lakh in 2017 to over 1.5 crore today, and annual collections have surged to more than Rs 22 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, growing at a CAGR of over 18 per cent. GST collections have now reached close to Rs 2 lakh crore a month, much higher than when this historic reform was implemented, the resolution added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor