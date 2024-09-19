British Wellness Brings A New Era in Affordable Healthcare

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: British Wellness, a novel vertical of the renowned British Biologicals, is redefining the healthcare scene with its emphasis on accessible and affordable lifestyle nutrition. Established in July 2021, British Wellness has quickly emerged as a market leader in delivering 28 essential nutritional supplements to meet a variety of health needs.

“We wanted to make exceptional nutritional supplements accessible to everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status,” says Mr V.S. Reddy, Managing Director of British Biologicals. “British Wellness is our answer to this pressing need. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthier life.”

British Wellness provides a wide range of scientifically formulated products to address a variety of health conditions. The company's flagship product, BSURE, is a nutritional powerhouse designed to treat sarcopenia, general weakness, weight gain, malnutrition, and overnutrition. BSURE DIABETES CARE is designed exclusively for diabetic patients, giving them the necessary nutrients to help them control their condition properly. Slim First is a new weight-loss product that combines the power of five fat burners, while Vital, a tasty vitamin D chewable, improves immunity and overall well-being.

“BSURE has been an exceptional success, demonstrating the immense need for such a comprehensive nutritional supplement,” says Mr. V.S. Reddy.

British Wellness is dedicated to making a substantial contribution to the healthcare business by offering affordable, high-quality nutritional supplements. The company aims to enable people to take control of their health and well-being by providing simple and effective solutions.

About British Wellness

British Wellness is a lifestyle nutrition vertical of British Biologicals, a global leader in the nutraceutical industry with over three decades of expertise in medical nutrition research. With a focus on affordability and efficacy, British Wellness offers a range of products designed to cater to diverse health needs.

