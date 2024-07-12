BurdaLuxury Appoints Akshita M. Bhanj Deo as Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia

BusinessWire India

Bangkok [Thailand]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: BurdaLuxury, Asia's leading media company, today announced the appointment of Akshita M. Bhanj Deo, a member of the erstwhile royal family of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, as Editor-in-Chief of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia, effective 15th July 2024. In this role, she will lead the editorial team for the brand, along with defining the editorial strategy and developing new campaigns.

Akshita M. Bhanj Deo, a former TEDx speaker, and previous manager at Dasra, has led numerous events to influence philanthropic perspectives and foster community building among HNI and UHNI families. Deo brings a global perspective to the brand, having lived and worked in Singapore, New York, and India.

"I look forward to bringing my experience in marketing and luxury brand experience to further enhance Travel + Leisure India & South Asia's editorial presence and continue to inspire readers with the best of travel and hospitality," said Deo. "In my new role, I want to shine a light on unique travel experiences through storytelling that resonates with our diverse, vibrant community of readers."

Travel + Leisure India & South Asia has seen substantial growth in recent years, with the addition of new intellectual properties such as the publication's Delicious Dining Awards contributing to the brand's success. To facilitate this growth, in addition to Akshita M. Bhanj Deo's appointment, the brand will also welcome Samreen Tungekar as Managing Editor and Neelangana Vasudeva as Fashion Editor for both Travel + Leisure India & South Asia as well as Lifestyle Asia India, another key brand in BurdaLuxury's portfolio.

"These leadership appointments are crucial to our growth and strategic vision," said Bjorn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury. "Akshita's experience within the tourism sector, as well as her outstanding editorial vision, both align perfectly with our mission in travel journalism to inspire and guide travelers worldwide and provide access to unique experiences. Additionally, with Samreen joining as Managing Editor and Neelangana as Fashion Editor, we look forward to enhancing the brand's appeal whilst maintaining our editorial excellence."

Samreen Tungekar who previously held the title of Managing Editor at Grazia India, joins as the new Managing Editor for the brand. Tungekar brings her editorial expertise which ensures the highest quality content for readers.

Joining as Fashion Editor for both Travel and Leisure India and South Asia and Lifestyle Asia India, Neelangana Vasudeva, formerly the Deputy Manager of Fashion Content and Styling at Ajio.com has had the experience of collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the industry, including Gucci, Lexus, Asics, and Hyundai, to name a few.

The appointment follows the recent announcement of Annesha Sanyal as Country Director, Brand Solutions & Marketing for BurdaLuxury India, underscoring the company's commitment to strengthening its leadership team to drive regional growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor