Business Mint celebrates the 46th Awards Show – Nationwide Design & Architecture Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), May 1: Business Mint, a leading market research & media consulting company, proudly announces the successful conclusion of the 46th Awards show under the category of “Design & Architecture.” This event marks the third edition of the Nationwide Awards in the field of design and architecture, where Business Mint recognizes the top 75 companies and outstanding individuals in this industry.

The Nationwide Awards have become a prestigious platform to acknowledge and celebrate excellence in various sectors. Business Mint has been organizing these awards events both online and live, ensuring wider reach and participation from across the world. With 45 successful editions so far, the Nationwide Awards have gained immense recognition and have established themselves as a benchmark for achievement and innovation.

Under the category of “Design & Architecture,” the Nationwide Awards seek to honor companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional talent, creativity, and expertise in their respective fields. The top 75 companies in the design and architecture sectors have been carefully selected based on their remarkable contributions and achievements in the industry.

In addition to recognizing companies, the Nationwide Awards also present special awards to outstanding individuals and top-performing companies that have significantly contributed to the design and architecture sectors.

The Top 75 Organizations in the Interior Design and Architectural Industry

Archinnovatio Studio

Envisage

NEXUS WORLD

Studio 55 Architects and Designers

Combination’s

W+ Design Studio

Culture Concept Interior Solutions

BY – DESIGNS Solutions

Wolarc

AAKAR – THE DESIGN STUDIO

Ayansen Architects

Designer’s Lounge

1VISION

Asumi Rawat design

Design Walls

Kala by Pallavi

STUDIO SORTED

Nack Studios

PURPLELOFTS

DESIGN SYMPOSIUM

9 square designs

Ensemble

Kalopsia

Prominent Space

PS DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION

Intro space

Divyahanda designs

JAD Studio

Jagannadham Interior

BKP homes

La’espace Design Studio

Design Box

LunnArk lighting

MANSVI Automations

DEMIURGIC

R+S Architects

VRUKSHAKUTEERAM LANDSCAPE LLP

In-ex

HI-TECH MODELS (Architectural & Industrial Model Makers)

ACE Kitchens & Wardrobes

DreamCatcherzz

Constro Chem

Aalishan Furniture & Interior

INTERSAN

Cowboy Sofas

CherryStone Mattress

RR Living

Krsna Associates

Design Lab Vyoma

Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd

Danube Home

SAJID ASSOCIATES

Deco-Arte

J Design Studio

MARUTI DESIGN SOLUTIONS

Dziner kitchens

Meticulous Design

4th Dimension

Lush Interiors

DZIGNS Architecture and Interiors

Live Fabulous

RICHA GARG ASSOCIATES

MWM Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

DIVA Interiors

Bryck Red Design Studio

Dilip Mevada & Associates

Serene Designs and Consultants Pvt Ltd

Happy Living Interiors

Vaastu & Beyond

Brahmi

Special Awardees

Organizations

K N Panchal Contractors

CK Infini Group – Real Estate Developer Category

Build on Infra – Premium Home Construction Category

V ASSOCIATES – Affordable Construction Category

Mavensoft – Coffee Shop & Restaurant Furniture Category

Individuals

Srinu Babu.P, CMD – Happy Living Interiors – Economical Innovative Designer

Vidisha Agarwal, Co-Founder – Bhrami – Emerging Student Entrepreneur Category

Mudit Agarwaal, Founder – Vaastu & Beyond

Surabhi Laddha, Production Designer

Sweety Somashekar, Founder & Managing Director- StructCAD Design and Engineering

Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, the visionary founder of Business Mint, expressed his gratitude and excitement for the successful execution of the 46th Awards Show by Business Mint. He said, “The Nationwide Awards have become a platform for recognizing and appreciating the exceptional talent and innovation in the design and architecture industries. We are thrilled to witness the growth and success of these awards, and we remain committed to promoting excellence and driving progress in this sector.”

About Business Mint: Business Mint is a leading platform that recognizes and honors achievements across diverse industries. Through their comprehensive events and awards programs, they provide a platform for companies and individuals to showcase their excellence and establish themselves as industry leaders. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, Business Mint plays a pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. Business Mint is renowned for its commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting innovation in various sectors. With a strong focus on fostering growth and creating networking opportunities, Business Mint continues to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to inspire, learn, and collaborate.

