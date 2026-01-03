BYD overtakes Tesla as world's largest EV seller in 2025

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Chinese automaker BYD surpassed Tesla in full-year electric vehicle sales for the first time in 2025, securing its position as the world's largest electric vehicle seller, according to a Global Times report.

The shift in market leadership follows a year where the American manufacturer recorded its first-ever decline in annual deliveries while its Chinese competitor reported significant growth in its electric segment.

According to the report, Tesla delivered 1.63 million units in 2025, representing an 8.6 per cent year-on-year decrease. This performance marked a significant turn for the manufacturer, which previously dominated the global market.

Tesla also reported a 6.7 per cent decline in annual production, which fell to 1.73 million units from the levels recorded in 2024. The company now faces intense competition from rivals such as Hyundai and BYD.

"Tesla's data came just a day after Chinese EV maker BYD released its annual report for 2025 in which it revealed that the company delivered 4.6 million vehicles in 2025, up 7.7 percent from 2024. Of the total, EV sales rose 28 percent to 2.25 million units," the report said.

Chinese new-energy vehicle makers were becoming more competitive in production and supply chains. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Saturday that these manufacturers "continue to invest in R&D, rapidly advance their technologies, build a complete industrial chain based on China's advanced manufacturing base, and benefit from a well-established domestic market, infrastructure and policy measures that support the industry growth."

The report noted that even Tesla required its gigafactory in China to secure its delivery targets. The growth of Chinese manufacturers remains supported by an expanding industrial chain and integrated manufacturing bases.

"Looking ahead, Chinese EV makers are expected to continue maintaining their competitive position in deliveries as their supply chains and industrial chain expand," the report quoted an industry analyst.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor