Casio's G-Shock releases official trademark in 3D

Tokyo (Japan), Sep 30 : Casio’s intellectual property and licensing team successfully registered a 3-dimensional trademark for G-Shock watches in Japan.

Tadahiro Miwa, Casio said, "The model displayed here is registered as a 3-dimensional trademark. This is the original G-shock".

G-Shock is already registered as a general trademark with a shape, logo, and name. A 3-dimensional trademark guarantees rights only by shape. It is the first case of Japan’s 3-dimensional trademark.

The most famous 3-dimensional trademark is the ‘Colonel Sanders statue of Kentucky Fried Chicken’ K-F-C.

For registration, Casio’s Intellectual property rights (IPR) team promoted its trademark to the patent office as G-Shock's original design is very familiar to the people.

Tadahiro Miwa, Casio said, "Compared to G-shock with logo and letter, in the case of a 3-dimensional trademark, the important point is whether that shape is generally recognized or not. The Patent Office has set a very high hurdle for public recognition. On the 40th anniversary of G-Shock, we collected materials such as past magazines, sales history, and advertising, including TV commercials. It's about three boxes of cardboard".

Casio is adamant that a 3-dimensional trademark must have an original square-shaped design.

This form was created in an effort to protect glass-like parts- providing those a shock-absorbing toughness.

Satoko Matsumura, Casio, "In order to visualize the invisible brand value, we aspired to register the shape of the original G-shock as a 3-dimensional trademark. The original G-shock is designed for shock resistance, and its shape does not have any futility; it shows a perfect shape. One of the themes of G-shock is "evolution". The original shape will be used continuously in the future continuously. Casio IPR team will continue to try to register through 3-dimensional trademark and other patent registration in order to keep our unchanging value".

Casio's trial lasted for more than three years before it was registered. It is being offered with pride and esteem for G-shock by Casio.

