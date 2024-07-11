CERT-In finds multiple bugs in Node.js that can be used to obtain sensitive info

New Delhi, July 11 The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, on Thursday, warned users of multiple vulnerabilities in Node.js, which could allow an attacker to compromise the targeted system.

The affected software includes Node.js versions prior to 18.20.4 (LTS), 20.15.1 (LTS), and 22.4.1 (Current).

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Node.js which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," said the CERT-In advisory.

According to the cyber agency, these vulnerabilities exist in Node.js due to an inadequate permission model that fails to restrict file stats "through the fs.lstat API, embedding of non-network imports in data URLs, improper handling of batch files in child_process.spawn/child_process.spawnSync, an error when the --allow-fs-write flag is used and improper processing of UNC paths by the Permission Model".

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to obtain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, the agency mentioned.

CERT-In advised users to apply appropriate security updates as mentioned by the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor