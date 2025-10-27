ChipSync Acquires U.S.-Based Mobimark Labs to Strengthen Leadership in Automotive Audio Quality Certifications

PRNewswire

Bangalore / Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 27: ChipSync, a leading innovator in Connected Car Technology and advanced automotive solutions, has announced the acquisition of Meridian America LLC (a.k.a Mobimark Labs), a specialized automotive audio quality testing provider for industry standard certifications based in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Mobimark Labs has earned a strong reputation as a niche leader in audio and acoustics optimization and certification testing, including full compliance with ITU-T standards. Leveraging its state-of-the-art testing facilities and highly specialized engineering team, Mobimark Labs has supported leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide to deliver high-fidelity, certified infotainment experiences.

"This acquisition represents a strategic leap forward for ChipSync," said Hariprasad KB, CEO of ChipSync. "As vehicles become increasingly connected and user experience takes center stage, Mobimark Labs' deep expertise in acoustic tuning and smartphone connected in-vehicle infotainment system certification purpose testing will enable us to integrate critical testing and compliance capabilities directly into our automotive platforms. Together, we'll empower automakers to bring immersive, certified infotainment systems to market faster than ever."

Mobimark Labs' cutting-edge expertise in audio measurement, acoustic testing and ITU-T compliance processes will be seamlessly integrated into ChipSync's automotive solutions portfolio, positioning the company as a one-stop global leader in connected infotainment technologies.

About ChipSync

Headquartered in Mysuru, India, ChipSync (www.chipsynctech.com) is a global technology company specializing in building high quality software products and solutions for automakers and consumers across the world. ChipSync's expertise is in automotive software development with primary focus on in-vehicle infotainment, connected car technology, security and semiconductor solutions. ChipSync's products power intelligent devices and connected vehicles around the world.

About Mobimark Labs

Based in Los Angeles, CA., USA, Meridian America LLC (a.k.a Mobimark Labs) provides automotive audio testing and pre-testing for certification purpose for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. The company focuses on ITU-T standard testing and is recognized for its precision acoustics work in infotainment system certification.

For media inquiries, please contact:

hari@chipsynctech.com

syed.kalam@chipsynctech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796928/5564076/ChipSync_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor