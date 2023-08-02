Compare business loan interest rates and apply hassle-free on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers borrowers a chance to compare business loan interest rates of multiple lending partners. This helps entrepreneurs and business owners get the best deal to expand and grow their businesses.

Checking the business loan interest rate prior to borrowing is essential as it allows one to make informed decisions before opting for a suitable solution.

The following table offers a snapshot of the various partners along with the interest rates.

Disclaimer: The loan details mentioned above are subject to change at the lender’s discretion.

Apart from easy comparison of options, one can enjoy the following benefits by applying for business loan on the platform:

- Access to funds ranging up to Rs 50 Lakhs

- Fast and simple online application

- Collateral-free financing with minimal paperwork

- Speedy processing and disbursal

Interested individuals can use the loan amount to boost working capital, purchase advanced equipment, lease or buy office space, stock up on inventory, hire skilled staff and more.

One can apply for a business loan seamlessly on the Bajaj Markets App or website and get access to other financial products.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor