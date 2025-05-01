DoNER minister Scindia meets with India Inc leaders ahead of 'Rising NE Summit' for regional investment push

Mumbai [India], May 1 : In a major push to boost investment in the Northeastern states, Union Minister for Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia held a series of meetings with top industry leaders in Mumbai.

The Ministry of Development of North-East Region stated on Thursday that meetings held on April 30 were aimed at promoting investment in the North Eastern Region ahead of the upcoming "Rising Northeast Summit 2025," scheduled to take place in New Delhi on May 23-24 at Bharat Mandapam.

A statement from the Mnistry said, "The Union Minister held a series of meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 30, 2025), with leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group), and N. Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons)".

The industrialists expressed interest in exploring opportunities in the Northeast.

Scindia highlighted the government's strategic plan to develop the Northeast as India's new growth engine.

"The goal is to integrate the eight states into one unified development goal as India's growth engine," he said during the interactions.

He stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in bringing sustainable development to the region.

The minister also spoke about several initiatives taken by MDoNER, including the creation of a High-Level Task Force with the Chief Ministers of all eight North eastern states and the establishment of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in each state to facilitate private sector investment.

Dharmvir Jha, Statistical Advisor to the Ministry of DoNER, also gave a presentation to industry leaders. He outlined various investment opportunities available in the Northeast, focusing on region-specific sectors such as agro-based industries, textiles, and tourism.

The meetings in Mumbai form part of a larger effort to build momentum ahead of the Rising Northeast Summit 2025. The summit will bring together investors, policymakers, and key stakeholders to unlock the economic potential of the region.

With growing interest from major industrial houses, the government is hopeful that the Northeast will emerge as a major destination for investments in the near future.

