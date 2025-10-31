Dr Manu Singh Honoured as Guest of Honour at Oxford Global Visionaries Ceremony

Oxford [United Kingdom], October 31: The Business Excellence and Empowering Visionaries Awards, held in Oxford at the historic Keble College, featured Dr Manu Singh, a renowned social activist, environmentalist, and spiritual reformer, as the Guest of Honour.

The evening was attended by representatives of 57 countries, among whom were Councillor Louise Upton, Mayor of Oxford, members of the House of Commons, Lord of Mayfair and the Lord of Wimbledon. The appearance of Dr Singh gave a spiritual organisation and patriotic overtones to the global assembly.

A Defining Patriotic Moment

On being called to the podium, Dr Singh modestly put aside the American flag and hoisted the Indian Tricolour before the audience, saying, ‘This flag should always be first when I have to give any speech.' His closing words were “Jai Shri Ram,” which was followed by thunderous applause, infused with national pride and universal values.

A Message for a Shared World

Dr Singh presented the awards to the awardees in his keynote speech, which served as a bridge between ancient wisdom and contemporary issues. In a parable comparing Heaven with Hell, he emphasised that the distinction was a matter of attitude, of self- versus sharing.

“The table is already laid. The spoons are in our hands. It is a question of whether we shall starve together or prosper together, and of whether we shall be willing to nourish each other, which he was, to such a standing ovation.

Based on the Sanatan philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: the world is one family, Dr Singh challenged the leaders to regard the vulnerable not as a liability, but as a call of duty. He used the pandemic and climate change as a reminder of how human beings are connected and emphasised that uplifting the weakest is not a charity but a duty.

The Life Founded on the Sanatan Values.

Dr Singh, founder of Sarva Dharma Samvaad (SDS), has led faith leaders in the past to advocate animal welfare, environmental responsibility and interfaith coexistence. His campaigns against the sacrifice of animals and his support for stray animals make ahimsa (non-violence), seva (service), and jeev daya (compassion) as spiritual demands.

He redefines Sanatan spirituality as ecological by creating a connection between ecological stewardship and Hindu traditions, both the dog and cow of Bhairava and Krishna.

Global Recognition

Well-known in the world of spiritual values, Dr Singh has spoken at the Parliament of World Religions, the UN Environment Convention, and the World Muslim League, having been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an inspiration for using spiritual values to encourage ecological renewal. His acknowledgement at Oxford also solidifies his purpose as an ethical leader of the world.

Dr Singh brought the audience to a climax in his conclusion:

Leadership is not the ability to climb high, but to carry with us several people. Heaven and Hell are not far-off metaphorical abstractions–they are decisions that we make on a day-to-day basis. To the people assembled at Oxford, the message of Dr Singh was plain enough, so that it is not only a guest of honour, but a keeper of perennial wisdom to a broken world.