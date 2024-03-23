EFKON-STRABAG Launches Nationwide Road Safety Awareness Program with a Focus on Children

An Initiative to Promote Responsible Road Behaviour and Reduce Accidents Among Youth

Delhi/Mumbai (India), March 23: STRABAG, India's foremost leading provider of smart infrastructure solutions, as part of its social responsibility initiative focused on safety announced the launch of a comprehensive Road Safety Awareness program throughout India, with a specific focus on children. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to promoting road safety education and cultivating a culture of responsible behaviour among young learners.

The Road Safety Awareness program is designed to equip school children with essential knowledge and skills to navigate roadways safely. As part of the initiative, EFKON-STRABAG will collaborate with local schools to organize road safety awareness programs for students at various schools in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in March and April 2024. These events will include interactive sessions and engaging activities to educate students about road safety. EFKON-STRABAG plans to involve not only school children but also its key customers including NOIDA Authority, NCRTC, NHAI, MMRDA, TNRDC, and DMRC. By involving them in the program, the company aims to showcase its dedication beyond project management and demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling its mission.

Additionally, as part of this program, EFKON-STRABAG will reach out to people at busy junctions and locations to raise awareness about the importance of following traffic rules and prioritizing safety. The company will organize street plays or “NUKKAD NATAK” at high-traffic locations across Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Commenting on the launch of the Road Safety Awareness program, Rajat Mishra. Chief Executive Officer at EFKON-STRABAG, emphasized the company’s dedication to promoting safety on the roads. “As we all know, road accidents & fatalities are a hugely concerning issue in India. According to the “Road Accidents in India-2022” report from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there were 461,312 reported road accidents in India in 2022, resulting in 168,491 fatalities and 443,366 injuries. This represents an 11.9% increase in accidents, a 9.4% increase in fatalities, and a 15.3% increase in injuries compared to the previous year. Which implies that the number seems to be only rising. The Road Safety Awareness program is part of EFKON-STRABAG’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. Through initiatives like this, the company aims to make a positive impact on society and contribute to building safer communities for all. We believe that instilling road safety awareness in children from a young age is crucial for creating a safer and more responsible society. By educating and empowering the next generation of road users, we can contribute to reducing accidents and saving lives.”

EFKON- STRABAG is dedicated to ensuring smooth traffic flow and zero fatalities through innovative revenue collection and enforcement systems. With a range of services including Toll and Traffic Management Systems, Tunnel Automation, and Smart City Solutions, the company impacts over 10 million journeys every day. The company’s primary goals include enhancing traffic flow, reducing carbon emissions, and eliminating fatalities on the roads it manages. To achieve this, EFKON-STRABAG makes significant investments in developing advanced systems and equipment that enforce road safety regulations.

EFKON STRABAG, is a leading provider of smart infrastructure solutions for Smart cities, highways, tunnels, and buildings. With over 189 years of experience in building landmark infrastructure worldwide, including more than 22 years in India, we have established ourselves as a trusted partner for government agencies. In India, we have, in the past, successfully delivered Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in 2004 and again in 2010 – the first Metro project in India after Kolkata Metro and Rohtang Tunnel / Atal Tunnel – World's highest Highway tunnel over 10000 ft in 2020 to name a few. Recently in 2024 we have partnered and delivered Atal Setu at Mumbai in Jan'24, USRBL tunnel along with our partner IRCON in Kashmir in Feb'24 & now in March'24 Agra Metro Phase 1 along with our partner AFCONS and UPMRC. Our expertise lies in delivering innovative solutions and technologies that enhance the journey experience, improve throughput, reduce carbon emissions, and eliminate fatalities. Besides the projects that we have already delivered in 2024, we are also currently engaged in executing various prestigious projects in India, such as the MEP works of 7 underground stations and 4 elevated stations for the Delhi Metro – DE10. We are also proud to be partnering with NCRTC for the Delhi Meerut RRTS project, which is the first of its kind in India.

