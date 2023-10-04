Ergosphere Ergonomics Introduces Groundbreaking Duorest Ergonomic Chair Range in India

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 4: Ergosphere Ergonomics, a leading provider of innovative workspace solutions, has launched its latest offering, the Duorest Ergonomic Chair range, in India. Developed and patented by renowned German physicist Mathias Bruning, these unique ergonomic chairs promise ultimate comfort and flexibility to users, incorporating up to 13 point adjustment options and a selection of biomechanical frame mesh seat or high-density foam seat for a customized ergonomic experience.

The patented dual-backrest system, the core feature of the Duorest chairs, is designed to adapt to all body types and deliver personalized support by offering a wide range of adjustments to suit all body types and creating a custom experience for each user. The chair design conforms to the individuals back muscles, providing continuous support while sitting and ensuring that users experience unparalleled comfort while seated for extended periods.

To provide customers with the best access to this extraordinary range of Duorest ergonomic chairs, Ergosphere has made them available for purchase through their online store and brick-and-mortar retail studios in Gurgaon and Bangalore.

Sanjay, Managing Director of Ergosphere Ergonomics, enthused about the launch: "We invite everyone to experience the real ergonomic chairs. Our goal is to help people work better and feel healthier in their work environment."

As pioneers in delivering beautiful and functional workspaces, Ergosphere is committed to providing innovative ergonomic solutions that prioritize both health and productivity. By bringing the exceptional Duorest Ergonomic Chair range to India, they aim to revolutionize office seating options while promoting a healthier work environment.

To learn more about Ergosphere and their groundbreaking Duorest Ergonomic Chair range, visit their website at www.ergosphere.in or contact their customer support team at +919643024000.

Ergosphere is a leading provider of innovative ergonomic solutions for consumers seeking comfortable and supportive furniture that encourages productivity and well-being. Their exceptional product range, from height-adjustable Sit-Stand desks to active ergonomic chairs everything you need to create an office that makes you feel good in your body and do your most inspired work. Ergosphere sells furniture that's made to be used every day all day. They ensure the products they put out in the world stay out in the world; that means these are built to last, backed by industry-leading warranties, and adaptable to changing environments and needs. Bolstered by their commitment to customer satisfaction, has established them as a top choice for ergonomic furniture in India and beyond.

