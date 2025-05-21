Etihad Airways reports record profit for Q1 2025, 16% rise in passengers onboard

New Delhi [India] May 21 : The Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways reported its first quarter results on Wednesday, where they reported a highest-ever first-quarter performance in both financial results and customer satisfaction.

A news report by Gulf News says, Etihad Airways has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of AED 685 million (USD 187 million) in Q1 2025, marking a rise of 30 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The rise is mainly driven by robust passenger demand and operational efficiencies.

However, the company witnessed a 15 per cent rise in total revenue, as compared to same quarter last year, boosted by a positive performance in passenger and cargo business.

Etihad on boarded 5 million passengers in first quarter of this year, which was about 16 per cent rise as compared to Q1 2024. "With nearly 20 million passengers carried over the last 12 months, Etihad is the fastest-growing airline in the Middle East region," the airline said.

Customer satisfaction also reached a record high in Q1 2025, with a 20 per cent year-on-year improvement. "Gains were recorded across key touchpoints, including check-in, boarding, inflight service, food and beverage, Wi-Fi, and the updated website and mobile app. The quarter also saw the launch of new lounge and inflight menus, alongside upgraded service standards," the company added.

"We're executing a clear strategy: grow sustainably, operate efficiently, and never lose focus on delivering remarkable experiences to our guests. From continued refinements to our onboard offering to improved airport services and the debut of our A321LR with a market-leading narrowbody product, we're raising the bar in every part of the journey," Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

According to the company, Fleet expansion boosted, with 98 aircraft in operation by the end of the quarter, including the reintroduction of Etihad's sixth A380. The operating fleet further grew in the month of April with the delivery of an additional A350-1000 in April.

