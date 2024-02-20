Expanding Horizons: BFS Flourishes with North America and Emerging European Market Projects, Cementing Global Presence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects (VFX) studio, is delighted to announce a significant surge in new projects coming from North America.

Highlights from Major New Projects from North America:

From the genre of Science Fiction: This is a movie that takes place in a futuristic setting on another universe and incorporates elements such as advanced technology, space travel, and extra-terrestrial civilizations. Likely another visually stunning and narratively rich addition to a groundbreaking saga. Directed by one of the major figure directors in Hollywood who was nominated for more than 100 times for several awards, and won most of them, it's the 3rd season of a ground-breaking film that transports audiences to a visually stunning and immersive world. It explores themes of environmentalism, indigenous culture, and the impact of colonization. The film's innovative use of technology revolutionized the way movies are made and experienced, setting new standards for visual effects and 3D filmmaking. Its success at the box office and critical acclaim solidified its place in cinematic history, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and inspiring future generations of filmmakers.

Action-Comedy Sci-Fi Movie: This is a renowned superhero movie, directed by a seasoned Canadian director and actor. BFS's involvement promises a groundbreaking cinematic experience, generating significant buzz with its trailer.

Franchise Spin-off/Prequel: Contributing to a saga serving as both a spin-off and prequel to a popular 2015 film which was a blockbuster in all aspects. Basilic Fly Studios Limited's involvement promises to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide.

Docudrama Series: Collaborating with a BAFTA-winning director renowned for work with Discovery Channel and National Geographic, Basilic Fly Studios Limited is set to captivate audiences with a series that blends the allure of classic westerns with a captivating space opera twist.

High-Fantasy American Series: This is a part of the highly anticipated 3rd season of a renowned series based on a beloved fantasy book series, the studio's involvement promises to enchant audiences with its intricate tale of magic and destiny.

International Film Awards Contender: Featuring a BAFTA Award-winning Scottish actress, the studio is engaged in a deep personal drama poised for international recognition.

Family-Friendly Franchise: Continuing to capture the hearts of fans old and new, Basilic Fly Studios Limited contributes to the third instalment of a beloved family-friendly franchise, distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Serene Drama/Romance: Involved in a project set against vast skies, offering serene drama and romance to captivate audiences, from the house of Warner Bros.

BFS is expanding its project portfolio with new ventures originating from emerging markets such as Italy, Spain, and France, as well as experiencing a surge in projects from established markets of North America post the resolution of the writers' strike. This exciting development reflects BFS's growing presence in both emerging and established markets, showcasing its ability to adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving entertainment industry landscape.

Committed to pushing creative boundaries and nurturing global partnerships, Basilic Fly Studios Limited has reinforced its position as a frontrunner in the global entertainment industry. The recent influx of projects from Italy, Spain, and France in their regional languages underscores the company's ability to attract collaborations with industry titans and esteemed talent from diverse regions.

Basilic Fly Studio Limited's Managing Director and CEO, Balakrishnan, expresses his excitement, stating that, "We at Basilic Fly Studio Limited are immensely proud and excited about the surge of international projects we're experiencing after the slowdown caused by the strike in international markets. At the moment, we have a good flow of projects coming from the North American market, which started in January this year and these projects are expected to continue on floor for the next 5 to 8 months. Additionally, we are receiving projects from emerging markets like Italy, Spain, and France. Our commitment to pushing creative boundaries and fostering global partnerships has always been at the core of our mission.

Moving forward in the direction of collaborating with industry leaders and esteemed talent from diverse regions, we proudly announce the addition of professionals to work towards excellence in VFX and CG production. Among these new additions are a VFX Strategy Consultant based in Los Angeles, who brings an impressive 25 years of experience, focusing on strategic planning and market research. London sees the inclusion of a seasoned Pipeline Architect, Stephen Sutcliffe, boasting over 20 years of expertise in VFX and R&D, with a specialization in event management. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Dan Levitan joined as an Executive VFX Supervisor, bringing with him extensive production experience and notable contributions to numerous feature films and series. In London, Benjamin Calrson joined the team as a Producer with over a decade of industry experience from prestigious studios, contributing a strong track record of successful projects. Lastly, a skilled Junior Pipeline Developer, Mohammad Bilal Malik also based in London, brings 2+ years of experience and expertise in Houdini, Qt, and AWS services, promising valuable contributions to custom pipeline solutions.

These recent additions reflect the Company's commitment to excellence and innovation in its workforce. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences that captivate and inspire audiences around the globe. With our talented team and our unwavering commitment to innovation, we are confident that Basilic Fly Studio Limited will continue to be a leader in the global entertainment industry for years to come."

