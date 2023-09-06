Experience High-Tech Air Purification with the SHARP-QNET Air Purifier on International Clean Air Day

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 6: Air pollution transcends borders, necessitating collective action. According to WHO, a staggering 99 per cent of the global population breathes unsafe air, resulting in 6.7 million premature deaths each year. These alarming statistics underscore the pressing need for shared responsibility in combatting air pollution – both outdoor and indoor. As we observe International Day of Clean Air, this September 7th, it's vital to reflect upon depleting indoor air quality too. Since we spend 90 per cent of our time indoors, at office or home, as per WHO’s stats, it has become impossible to escape the inter-related hazards of pollutants like smog, smoke, and excessive CO2.

Air purifiers play a pivotal role in enhancing indoor air quality and abating health risks. In the quest for cleaner indoor air and improved well-being, Zensational air purifier by SHARP-QNET emerges as a true game-changer.

SHARP-QNET Zensational - Experience Forest-Fresh Air:

Zensational, a SHARP-QNET collaboration, harnesses the power of Sharp’s patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, passive filtration, and the advanced 7-Detection Intelligent modes to completely change your indoor air quality. With its energy-efficient and whisper-quiet operation, Zensational guarantees that each breath you take is imbued with cleanliness and freshness, encompassing a room coverage of 530 sq. ft!

How Does Zensational Work

Based on Plasmacluster Ion (PCI) Technology: Just like nature itself, Zensational produces both positive and negative ions, effectively eradicating 29 different types of microbes found in households, including H1N1, Cladosporium, and E. coli. Moreover, it boasts the ability to autonomously detect PM2.5, dust, odours, humidity, temperature, light, and motion. The outcome? Air as pure as a forest breeze.

Superior Triple Filtration: Zensational combines pre-filtration, activated carbon filtration, and true HEPA filtration to capture 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. The PANDAA filter excels at eliminating unpleasant odours and performs a dual function by neutralising harmful gases and transforming them into harmless vapours.

Embrace the gift of cleaner air and better health with Zensational, a product that has earned the trust of over 35 credible global laboratories. It's your key to breathing easier, living healthier, and enjoying the bliss of pure, clean air.

For a deeper understanding, learn more about SHARP-QNET Zensational air purifier – the responsible and intelligent way to enhance indoor air quality.

