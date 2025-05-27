Export booster: Centre restores RoDTEP benefits from June 1

New Delhi, May 27 In sustained efforts to boost India’s export competitiveness in global markets, the government on Tuesday announced the restoration of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme.

The restoration of benefits under the scheme are for exports made by Advance Authorization (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs), and units operating in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The benefits will be applicable for all eligible exports made from June 1 onwards, said the Commerce Minister in a statement.

The benefits under RoDTEP for these categories were previously available until February 5, 2025, and their reinstatement is expected to provide a level-playing field for exporters across sectors.

Operational since January 1, 2021, the RoDTEP scheme is designed to reimburse exporters for embedded duties, taxes, and levies that are not otherwise refunded under any other existing scheme.

It is compliant with World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms and is implemented via a comprehensive end-to-end digital platform to ensure transparency and efficiency.

As of March 31, 2025, total disbursements under the RoDTEP scheme have crossed Rs 57,976.78 crore, underscoring its significant role in supporting India's merchandise exports.

For the financial year 2025–26, the government has allocated Rs 18,233 crore under the scheme.

The support will cover 10,780 HS lines for Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) exports and 10,795 HS lines for AA/EOU/SEZ exports, ensuring broad-based coverage for diverse sectors of the economy, said the ministry.

“The reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits for special export categories reflects the government’s continued commitment to creating a conducive, competitive, and compliant export ecosystem that drives India's long-term trade growth,” it added.

An opportunity to grow exports is knocking on India’s door as supply chains are getting redrawn and steps which raise mid-tech labour-intensive exports can boost the country’s trade interlinkages, mass consumption, investment, and GDP growth, according to an HSBC report released last week.

While there is a general sense that India is mostly a domestic demand-driven economy, it is in periods of rising integration with the world that India has grown its fastest, the report stated.

