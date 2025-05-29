Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited Delivers Strong FY25 Performance 54% Revenue Growth | 310 bps PAT Margin Expansion | ROCE at 22.82%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited (BSE: 544332), a leading manufacturer of pre-engineered and pre-fabricated panels and a trusted provider of end-to-end turnkey cleanroom solutions, the company has announced its Audited Financial Results for the half-year and full year ended March 31, 2025.

FY25 Key Highlights (Consolidated):

- Revenue Growth: 54% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs150.03 crores

- Net Profit Margin: Improved to 8.81%, a rise of 310 basis points YoY

- Working Capital Efficiency: Cycle reduced significantly from 173 days to 123 days

- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE): Elevated to 22.82% from 15.76% in FY24

Commenting on the results, Chairman said: I am pleased to share our FY25 performance, which reflects strong execution, enhanced operational efficiency, and financial prudence. Our consolidated revenue grew 54% to Rs150.03 crore, and PAT margins improved significantly to 8.81%. The reduction in working capital days and a strong ROCE of 22.82% underscore our disciplined approach to growth.

We are building a sustainable and resilient company focused on long-term value creation, minimizing short-term fluctuations. Our journey is not a quarter-to-quarter story; meaningful momentum will accelerate post-2027. That said, we are actively working to fast-track our progress through bold, thoughtful decisions.

We're creating a unique integrated design-build setup with most of our manufacturing done in-house, which allows us to enhance both control and value. Market consolidation and expansion, and product innovation are moving in the right direction. We've secured our first semiconductor order, marking a pivotal milestone for our company. The successful delivery of this project will serve as a key reference and benchmark, and we are fully committed to accelerating its execution and completion.

In line with the objectives outlined in our IPO's object clause, we increased our stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems Private Limited to 51.33% in April 2025, thereby making it a subsidiary. This strategic move enhances our presence in the HVAC segment, a vital element of cleanroom infrastructure.

We've also announced an interim dividend of Rs. 2 per share this year, not out of necessity but as a gesture of appreciation to our valued investors. Our financial position remains strong, and we remain underleveraged with continued support from our banking partners. Even as a listed entity, we are closely held by long-term investors and we believe that those who stay the course with us will be well rewarded. FY26 is shaping up to be a transformative year.

We deeply value the trust of our stakeholders. Yes, challenges are there, but we are prepared. The path is clear, the conviction is strong, and we remain committed to learning and growing with all of you.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY25

- Revenue from Operations of Rs8,810.24 lakhs, YoY growth of 52.8%

- EBITDA of Rs936.33 lakhs, YoY growth of 22.2%

- EBITDA Margin of 10.6%, YoY decline of (260 bps)

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs884.16 lakhs, YoY growth of 27.0%

- PBT Margin of 10.0%, YoY decline of (200 bps)

- Net Profit of Rs795.38 lakhs, YoY growth of 55.7%

- Net Profit Margin of 9.0%, YoY growth of 20 bps

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights - FY25

- Revenue from Operations of Rs15,003.19 lakhs, YoY growth of 54.1%

- EBITDA of Rs1,690.74 lakhs, YoY growth of 88.2%

- EBITDA Margin of 11.2%, YoY growth of 200 bps

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs1,588.64 lakhs, YoY growth of 113.1%

- PBT Margin of 10.5%, YoY growth of 290 bps

- Net Profit of Rs1,329.56 lakhs, YoY growth of 138.9%

- Net Profit Margin of 8.8%, YoY growth of 310 bps

About Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited:

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is a leading player in the cleanroom infrastructure segment, offering pre-engineered and pre-fabricated products and turnkey solutions for regulated environments across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company is known for its integrated manufacturing capabilities and commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable growth.

