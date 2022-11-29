Fashion influencer Bushra Boumehdi considers her parents as her biggest inspiration

November 29: Who does not love fashion and experiment with different looks? Every fashionista loves taking the style game a notch higher by imbibing fashion trends. Off late, the insta feeds have spoken as to how you should transform your wardrobe with the seasons changing. Bushra Boumehdi is one of the affluent fashion influencers who has taken her style game to another level.

The Morocco-born influencer is currently based in Abu Dhabi. As much as she is passionate about fashion, Bushra loves to travel and explore the unexplored destinations of the world. Much before she began her career as a fashion blogger, Bushra loved experimenting with distinguished looks.

“I have grown up watching my parents making a splash with their style. It inspired me to get into the fashion world, and with the boom of the internet, social media gave became a platform for me to express myself”, revealed Bushra. With more than 318K followers on gram, Bushra Boumehdi frequently stays in touch with her fans through different platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

While blogging was a hobby for her, it soon became Bushra’s profession. On the other hand, fashion blogger loves to create trends rather than follow them. For the same, the content creator has an eye on her surroundings, and she makes sure to create content that is relatable to her followers.

Besides fashion, Bushra Boumehdi is an avid traveller. The influencer feels overwhelmed that the work takes her to different places. As she continues to up her style statement, the blogger feels blessed to travel to newer places and try different cuisines from across the globe. In addition, Boumehdi pays equal attention to her health and lives life with a holistic approach.

Moreover, the influencer has collaborated with prominent creators from different categories. Along with it, she has got a line-up of brand collaborations. In the past, Boumehdi got appointed as the brand ambassador of Tetra Pay International in the GCC and Mena regions in 2021.

Passing a message to all the aspiring influencers, Bushra Boumehdi concluded by stating that being authentic to the target audience is of utmost importance as influencers. That’s what the talented creator has been doing over the years.

