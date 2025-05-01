Fermenta Enters Its 75th Year, Celebrating a Legacy Built on Trust

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) proudly steps into its 75th year, beginning a momentous chapter in its journey of trust, excellence, and purpose. This milestone is more than a celebration of longevity - it marks the continuation of a legacy built over decades of responsible growth, enduring partnerships, and unwavering values. As we enter this significant year, Fermenta reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality, fostering innovation, and positively impacting lives across the globe.

Established in 1951 under the visionary leadership of founder Dr. Datla Venkata Krishnam Raju, Fermenta has grown from its roots in pharmaceutical manufacturing in India to become a global leader in Vitamin D3 production and pioneers in Green Chemistry. With state-of-the-art facilities in Kullu, Dahej, Tirupati, and international subsidiaries that extend its global footprint, Fermenta continues to excel across geographies - expanding its presence in nutritional wellness and advancing sustainability through its dedicated Environmental Solutions division.

Reflecting on this landmark moment, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, shared:

"Nearly seventy-five years ago, Dr. D.V.K. Raju envisioned an Indian enterprise delivering world-class solutions with responsibility and purpose. The Datla family's pioneering spirit and ethical practices have guided us ever since. Today, we inherit Dr. Raju's philosophy: true progress combines the dignity of work with intellectual ambition. As leaders, we ask ourselves: Are we fostering innovation and empowering our teams to advance nutritional wellness in India and beyond? We remain committed to this legacy, leading with innovation and focusing on sustainable, impactful solutions. On this occasion, we extend our heartfelt thanks to our employees, shareholders, partners, and customers, whose unwavering support has made this vision a reality."

As Fermenta begins its 75th year, it looks ahead with pride and purpose. With a strong foundation of trust and science-driven progress, the journey continues toward a healthier, brighter tomorrow.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited:

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition, including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is the only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 in India and a leading global player. It caters to 350+ customers across 60+ countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu, Dahej and Tirupati are certified by global accreditations, and its world-class R&D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in green chemistry such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about Fermenta and its businesses, please visit our website www.fermentabiotech.com

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Fermenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

For further details please contact:

For Fermenta Biotech Limited

Name: Prashant Nagre

Designation: Managing Director

Email ID.: prashant.nagre@fermentabiotech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636533/5204755/Fermenta_Biotech_Limited_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676912/75_Years_of_Trust_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor