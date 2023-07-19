Former Intel India head Nivruti Rai appointed as MD and CEO of Invest India

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Nivruti Rai has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India.

She has taken over the charge from Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on July 12, who had assumed this additional charge of MD and CEO ad-interim in March 2023.

The new MD and CEO Rai is the recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for her remarkable contributions in the field of technology.

Nivruti Rai joined Invest India after an illustrious 29 years at Intel as a global business and technology leader. She led Intel India as Country Head for the past seven years, driving growth and investment of technology major Intel in India.

Invest India platform has been playing a key role in executing the government’s flagship initiatives including Make in India, Startup India, National Single Window System, Project Monitoring Group, and Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council.

Invest India also helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor