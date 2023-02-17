Free Sparrow launches all-new ethnic wear collection for Kids, Instilling Naturesque childhood in every wearer

Free Sparrow, a well-known luxury brand for children's clothing, is thrilled to unveil its brand-new ethnic wear collection. With an appreciation for the kids' inquisitive and wandering nature inspired by the naturesque free sparrow, this range is the perfect embodiment of comfort and style.

The company was established in 2015 to create high-end, designer apparel for kids. Through its exquisitely crafted kids' wear, the brand aspires to create exclusive collections for chirpy younger children. Free Sparrow also places a high priority on comfort and quality for our notorious generation.

Free Sparrow is inspired by childhood memories of a ubiquitous joyful sparrow that would hop around quickly in its strong undulating flight and thus set out to create something that could represent the same. A young girl's energetic, erratic, chirpy, and unrestrained spirit, as well as dreams of spreading the same all over the world, are embodied by Free Sparrow.

"Kids' comfort and sense of self are greatly influenced by fashion. Wearing clothes that not only match their personality but also reflect their values can help them feel secure and understood, giving them the confidence to be themselves. In addition, clothes give them a way to express themselves and flaunt their personalities to the outside world. As kids grow old, fashion gives them the freedom to develop their individuality as they discover who they are and what they stand for. Free Sparrow understands it all and brings something that could be the perfect luxurious fashion for any kid and reflect their unique self", says the founder, Bharti.

Free Sparrow is well-liked for the perfect fit it provides in its clothing. "For parents with young kids, finding clothes that fit correctly is of the utmost importance. A properly fitting item of clothing can prevent uncomfortable rashes and skin irritations brought on by ill-fitting clothing in addition to improving how your kids feel and look. Moreover, properly fitted clothes allow kids to move around freely and comfortably, enabling them to confidently engage in daily activities. Parents can be sure that their child's clothing will last for many years without being too tight or loose during growth spurts by making an investment in high-quality appropriately sized pieces for their child. To ensure the same, Free Sparrow curates apparel based on the measurements provided by customers, resulting in a customer-friendly and memorable experience", added Bharti.

The new launch of its latest collection introduces an exciting range of ethnic wear, having elegant designs, vivid colours, and spirited silhouettes to celebrate the notorious free Sparrow-like nature of kids everywhere.

From lehengas, shararas and palazzos to kurta pyjamas and everything ethnic, Free Sparrow has a lot to explore. The idea behind the collection is to empower children to express themselves through their clothing choices. Traditional designs and materials, including cotton, silk, and satin, are offered in the Ethnic Kids Wear collection by reputable weavers from around the globe. The collection is now live at FreeSparrowKids.com.

