From Scarcity to Sustainability: Gurmit Singh Arora Leads Plumbing Innovation in Water-Stressed Areas

New Delhi [India], June 5: As climate change and urban growth put pressure on global water resources, the role of efficient plumbing becomes more important than ever. In water-stressed areas, good plumbing not only saves water but also supports public health and cleaner living conditions. The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), under the leadership of Gurmit Singh Arora, is working to shift the view of plumbing in India — from a basic trade to a key pillar of smart and sustainable development. In this conversation, Gurmit Singh Arora, National President,Indian Plumbing Association shares how plumbing in India is being uplifted through global partnerships, training programs, and updated regulations.

1.How do you envision transforming the perception of plumbing as a profession in India to align with international standards?

Ans. The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) envisions transforming the perception of plumbing in India by raising awareness among the building fraternity about the importance of correct plumbing practices in improving the life of a building. Plumbing is a critical service which if done well, leads to better health and hygiene of the inhabitants. IPA is increasing awareness on this through its publications, Indian Plumbing Today and knowledge disseminating events like Indian Plumbing Professionals League and training imparted through its Water Audit Council.

2. Can you share insights on how India's plumbing community is engaging with global organizations to improve industry standards and knowledge-sharing?

Ans. Indian Plumbing Association engages with global organizations through active participation in international plumbing bodies like World Plumbing Council, participating in global events like ISH and working with IAPMO to revised US Plumbing codes as per Indian conditions.

By integrating international standards and practices, IPA facilitates the adoption of globally recognized plumbing solutions in India, thereby benefitting the plumbing community at large.

IPA in alliance with International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), regularly publishes plumbing codes viz. India We Stand 2019, 2022 Uniform Illustrated Plumbing Code – India (UIPC-I), Water Efficient Products – India 2024 (WEP-I), 2025 Uniform Swimming Pool Code –India, Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code – India 2020 (USHGC-I).

3. What training programs and certifications are being developed to equip professionals with modern plumbing techniques and best practices?

Ans. Training programs and certifications are being developed by IPA to equip professionals with modern plumbing techniques and best practices. These initiatives focus on enhancing technical skills, improving installation standards, and ensuring that industry professionals remain updated with the latest developments in plumbing technologies and sustainable solutions. One such initiative is Indian Plumbing Professionals League (IPPL), a knowledge sharing and skill enhancing competition that happens across 28 IPA chapters in different Indian cities across the length and breadth of the country.

4. How do seminars, exhibitions, and symposiums contribute to educating both professionals and the general public about the importance of quality plumbing services?

Ans. Seminars, exhibitions, and symposiums play a crucial role in educating both professionals and the general public about the importance of correct plumbing practices. These events provide a platform for industry experts to share knowledge, introduce new technologies, and promote best practices, ultimately raising awareness about the significance of efficient plumbing systems.

5. What role does collaboration with government agencies, statutory bodies, and private organizations play in shaping policies and regulations for the plumbing sector?

Ans. Collaboration with government agencies, statutory bodies, and private organizations is vital in shaping policies and regulations for the plumbing sector. IPA works closely with National Water Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Bureau of Indian Standards. This also ensures that plumbing standards are aligned with national development goals, sustainability objectives, and public health requirements. By advocating for regulatory improvements and industry best practices, IPA contributes to a safer and more efficient plumbing landscape in India.

Plumbing today is about more than fixing pipes — it's about saving water, ensuring health, and building a better future. As Gurmit Singh Arora explains, by training professionals, following global standards, and working with the government, the Indian Plumbing Association is helping the country move toward sustainable water use. In India's journey from scarcity to sustainability, plumbing plays a silent yet powerful role.

