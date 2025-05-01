GABA India 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Innovation and Excellence in Architecture and Design

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: The Global Architect Builder Awards (GABA) made a resounding impact with its India Edition held on 27th April 2025 at the prestigious Radisson Blu, New Delhi, bringing together some of the finest names in architecture, interior design, and the built environment. The event was nothing short of a grand celebration filled with inspiration, recognition, and the spirit of excellence.

The ceremony was graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Sudhir Singh Chauhan, Former Senior Town Planner - Government of Haryana, whose presence brought deep insight and appreciation for the industry's evolving contribution to modern India. We were equally honoured by the gracious presence of Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, a visionary leader in real estate and placemaking, who joined as Guest of Honour, uplifting the event with her encouraging words and dignified aura.

Esteemed Speakers for GABA India Event:

1. Ar. Sheila Sriprakash - Founder & Chief Architect, Shilpa Architects & Planner Designers Pvt. Ltd.

2. Nidhi Gupta - Associate Director, EDS, New Delhi, India

3. Renuka Nahar - Brand Strategist, Marketing & Communication Leader

The atmosphere was electric with media coverage, heartfelt interviews, exclusive networking moments, and powerful speeches. GABA 2025 did not just acknowledge brilliance it elevated it. The event stood as a testament to the fact that when talent meets vision, the results build legacies.

List of Winners:

1) MAAD Concepts, Kochi - Most Innovative Office Project of 2025 (Kerala)

2) I.ORKITEKT, ALIGARH - Best Firm for Turnkey Project of 2025 (Uttar Pradesh)

3) ANAS MOHAMMED A (ARCHITECT) CDC ARCHITECTURE STUDIO, VELLORE - Best Architect for Commercial Project - 2025 (Tamil Nadu)

4) Ar. Raj Arjunbhai Prajapati, Nirmaan Architectural Studio, Surat - Best Architect for Independent Bungalow - 2025 (Gujarat)

5) Seraj Anwar and Associates, Siwan - Best Firm for Luxury Projects of 2025 (Bihar)

6) Shreya Atul Pophale (Architect) Eleganza Design Studio, Pune - Best Architect for Luxury Project - 2025 (Maharashtra)

7) Dr. Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni (Founder) Veeramaneni Institute of Vastu Sciences, Hyderabad - Lifetime Achievement Award in Architecture (Telangana)

8) ABHIGNAH DEVELLOPPERS, TELANGANA - Most Innovative Project of 2025 (Telangana)

9) Ar. Akash Mevada - North Change Architect and Interior - Best Architect for the Residential Project - 2025 (Gujarat)

10) NAAZA INFRASTRUCTURES PVT LTD, TRIVANDRUM - Best Luxury Residential Project of 2025 (Kerala)

11) INFRA ARCH CONSTRUCTION, TAMIL NADU - Best Budget Housing Project of 2025 (Tamilnadu)

12) THE DESIGN STUDIO, NAVI MUMBAI - Best Firm for the Mixed Use Projects - 2025 (Maharashtra)

13) Design Creation, Satara - Best Interior Designer for Commercial Planning - 2025 (Maharashtra)

14) Arkdesk Design and Engineering Consultancy, Delhi - Best Healthcare Project of 2025 (Oman)

15) Lucknow International Airport Limited - Excellence in Aviation Infrastructure & Urban Connectivity for 2025 (Uttar Pradesh)

16) CREATIVE LINE INFRATEK, LUDHIANA - Best Architect for Commercial Project - 2025 (Punjab)

17) AGLIERS, MUMBAI - Best Interior Designing Firm for Luxury Projects - 2025 (Maharashtra)

18) DHIRAJ BHANSALY (PRINCIPAL DESIGNER) AMBIANCE DESIGNS, BHOWANIPORE - Best Interior Designer for Luxury Project 2025 (West Bengal)

19) Mayank Jain, MJ Architect & Associates, Gurugram - Best Architect for Contemporary Projects - 2025 (Haryana)

20) Designer Tahir Dar Pvt. Ltd., Kashmir - Best Designer for Residential Project - 2025 (Jammu & Kashmir)

21) Yeshwanth Akula - AY GRIDS, Hyderabad - Best Architect for Luxury Residential Project - 2025 (Telangana)

22) Muhammad Asfar, DMB SERVICES PROJECT ENGINEERS PVT LTD - Best MEP Consultant of 2025 (Delhi)

23) Santhosha HR (Founder & CEO) Bhoomi Architects, Bangalore - Best Architect for Commercial Project 2025 (Karnataka)

24) Ar. Laxmikant Ambadas Naikwadi Patil, Soul Design Studio Pvt. Ltd. - Best Architect for Commercial Project - 2025 (Maharashtra)

25) Ar. Asit B Gupta - Studio CLAY, Meerut - Best Architect for Residential Project-2025 (Uttar Pradesh)

26) Amol Chaphekar - StrataEnviro Pvt. Ltd., Pune, India - Best Environment Tech Products for Buildings - 2025 (Maharashtra)

27) Arun Kumar AR, Founder - Atha Construction, Bengaluru - Best Architect for Luxury Project- 2025 (Karnataka)

Shikha Dhillon (Director - Asia Region) - We feel humbled and proud to lead a platform that is setting new benchmarks of recognition in the architectural world. GABA isn't just an event it's a movement toward excellence and global visibility for every deserving creator.

With a gathering of award-winning professionals, innovative firms, and rising stars in the architecture and design space, GABA India Edition celebrated outstanding achievements across a wide spectrum of categories. From awe-inspiring residential designs to path-breaking sustainable architecture, each winner's story resonated with purpose, passion, and innovation.

Nominations Are Now Open!

If you are building the extraordinary it's your time to shine.

Nominate now for the next edition of GABA and let the world celebrate your creativity.

Submit at: www.globalarchitectbuilderawards.com

Let your design speak for itself. Let GABA be your global stage.

