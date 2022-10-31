Glam Brunch at Ametrine24 New vertical of AVGSS Hospitality and Restaurants LLP by Sushant G Jabare

October 31: Ametrine 24, the newest high-end vintage European bar and diner by AVGSS group, owned by Mr Sushant G Jabare, hosted a Glam Brunch on the weekend of Diwali. Guest at Ametrine 24 enjoyed the live band performance over mouth-watering brunch appetisers and lip-smacking cocktails. This is not it, the Glam Brunch at Ametrine 24 saw Felix Bendish showcase his quirky and international collection, and Aahana Kumara has his show stopper.

Many well-known faces from the fashion Industry made their presence at the event. Manasi Scott, Tanisha Mukherjee, Rohit Verma, Jaswir kaur, manish raisingahania to name a few. The Show was curated by Shakir Shaikh, renowned choreographer & Founder Director (NAMG).

The event was hosted by Parikshaat Wadhwani.

A high-end cocktail bar, Ametrine24 offers an array of cuisine- classic flavours from around the globe with a bold and modern avatar. The place infuses botanical and tropical elements in the neoclassical indoors reminiscent of Vintage European Bar, and you’ll fall in love with!

