Gospel Music Maestro Dr. Amit Kamle set to uplift Palm Sunday spirits with Hum Gaye Hosanna

New Delhi (India) March 22: With the spirit of Palm Sunday in full bloom, well-known Gospel music composer Dr. Amit Kamle is set to release “Hum Gaye Hosanna”, a spirited gospel song that promises to touch the hearts of listeners of all ages. Hum Gaye Hosanna is an A.K. International Tourism Production gospel song of the Glorify Christ 9 series, the song is an uplifting tribute to Palm Sunday and the start of Holy Week.

Palm branches symbolize goodness, well being and victory in ancient times. Palm branches were laid as tokens of joy and triumph. Palm Sunday is celebrated throughout the world to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and crucifixion on Good Friday. The occasion marks the beginning of the Holy Week, a period leading up to Easter Sunday. On Palm Sunday churches organize processions with the devout chanting “Hosanna, Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD!”

Gospel Maestro Dr Amit Kamle has penned the lyrics and composed the music of “Hum Gaye Hosanna”. Its vibrant composition and heartfelt lyrics beautifully capture the essence of praise and worship of the Lord, inviting listeners to join in jubilation. Talented Worshipper Aanchal Tyagi has brought “Hum Gaye Hosanna” to life with a mesmerizing rendition.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Dr.Amit Kamle said, “I penned down the lyrics of Hum Gaye Hosanna and composed its music during the COVID-19 pandemic. I wanted the lyrics to be simple so that everyone could sing it and dance on this tune. I am very happy with how my humble tribute to the Lord has come up and I am confident it will connect with the youth of today and the elderly.”

Aanchal Tyagi, who has lent her voice to the powerful gospel song, said, “Hum Gaye Hosanna releases an upbeat energy that is both refreshing and empowering. For me as a singer, it was truly a privilege and an honour to collaborate with Dr. Amit Kamle sir on this song. It was a great learning experience too. The song gives a message of worship and celebration and I urge everyone to embrace it.”

.

“Hum Gaye Hosanna” will be released on the morning of Palm Sunday on A.K.International Tourism's Official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@akinternationaltourism).

Dr.Kamle has worked with music legends such as Vijay Benedict, Anil Kant, Late SP Balasubramanyam, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Bela Shende, Adwita Kamle, and Javed Ali among others. His immense contribution to Gospel music was acknowledged with an honour presented by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Glorify Christ is the only Indian Gospel music platform offering gospel compositions in a variety of languages, including Hindi, Marathi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Assamese, Khasi, Nagamese, and even Hebrew.

As “Hum Gaye Hosanna” makes its debut, the makers are confident of its inclusion in church choirs, gatherings, and worship sessions, especially during Palm Sunday processions.

