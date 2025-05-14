Green Power International signs an agreement with Nigeria-based BUA Group to build a 20MW gas power plant

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: Green Power International Pvt. Ltd. has entered into an agreement with BUA Group. As a part of this agreement, Green Power International will develop a 20 MW gas-based captive power plant to supply reliable, clean energy to BUA's upcoming Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production facility in Nigeria. The partnership strengthens BUA's commitment to environmental protection and projects it as a responsible and forward-looking industry leader.

The gas power plant will be developed on a turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis and will play a critical role in powering core processes of the LNG facility. This will boost Nigeria's energy availability and reduce its reliance on imported fuels. With natural gas being a cleaner alternative to diesel-based generation, the project is aligned with Nigeria's energy transition roadmap and BUA Group's sustainability objectives.

To ensure the long-term success of the project, Green Power International will also deliver a comprehensive two-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) package. This will include performance monitoring, preventive maintenance, and technical support to maintain optimum plant uptime and efficiency. The plant will be located at the LNG project site in Nigeria and is expected to be operational by early 2026.

Green Power International will leverage advanced gas engine technology from MWM (a German company) its long-standing partner of over 20 years. MWM's expertise in high-efficiency distributed energy solutions will help deliver clean and reliable power for BUA Group's LNG operations.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Ashu Jain, Executive Director, Green Power International, said, "This project reaffirms Green Power International's expertise in providing the best clean energy solutions, not only in India but on a global scale. It is an opportunity to showcase GPI's reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions, highlighting the trust global players place in Indian engineering and project execution capabilities."

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman, BUA Group, stated, "This project is a major push in advancing our efforts to transition to a clean energy ecosystem. We believe in Green Power International's experience in delivering world-class gas power solutions, and it aligns well with our vision for the LNG facility. We look forward to this partnership."

As the world moves toward a cleaner and sustainable future, such projects will open new avenues for global collaboration between African and Indian solution providers. This will lay the foundation for cleaner fuel use and improved energy access in underserved areas.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor