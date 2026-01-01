Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel, Ministers Kanubhai Desai & Jitubhai Vaghani, and Ashutosh Gowariker Grace Namotsav at Sanskardham

Day 3 received an overwhelming response from the audience, with thousands of attendees participating in the grand event

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2: The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, visited Namotsav at Sanskardham, the musical multimedia production that portrays the life and journey of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Hon'ble CM was accompanied by several distinguished dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Shri Kanubhai Desai, Shri Jitubhai Vaghani, award-winning filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting.

Well-known personalities from Gujarat and the Indian film industry were also present, including actress and model Namitha Vankawala, Reeva Rachchh, lead actress, Laalo, National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, Viswanathan Ramaswamy, Founder and Director of Divo, producer Mallireddy Veerendra Chowdary and actress Avani.

Cabinet Ministers Shri Pradyumanbhai Vaja, Shri Kunwariji Bavaliya and Shri Nareshbhai Patel, and Ministers of State Shri Pravinbhai Mali, Shri Kamleshbhai Patel and Shri Swarupji Thakor were also present. Chief Whip – Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shri Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla, too, joined the event.

The event was also graced by Dr RK Shah, Chairman, Sanskardham and Shri Mahendrabhai Bhatt, Vice-President, Sanskardham; award-winning filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for films like Lagaan and Swades, and Shri Ajaybhai Patel, Chairman, The Gujarat State Co-Operative Bank Ltd and The Ahmedabad District Co-Operative Bank Ltd, too, made their presence felt.

As the buzz around Namotsav continued to build, Day 3 at Sanskardham witnessed an overwhelming response from the attendees. The evening drew a large and diverse audience, including prominent names from the cooperative industry, leaders from the RSS and several senior IAS Officers.

Namotsav celebrated the remarkable journey of India's Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, through artistic expression, vibrant performances, multimedia installations and the presence of eminent national leaders, led by renowned Gujarati artist Sairam Dave.

Sanskardham stands on the ideological foundation of Sanskar, service, values and love for the nation. The institution gets its inspiration from the philosophy of Lakshmanrao Inamdar ji, fondly remembered across Gujarat as Vakil Saheb, who believed that divinity resides in the human conscience and that every individual is capable of imbibing values. When education is grounded in ethics and responsibility, it becomes a powerful force in shaping the nation's future.

Guided by the National Education Policy 2020 and inspired by the core values of service and nationhood, Sanskardham's educational institutions, Laxman Gyanpith School and Global Mission International School, are shaping learning environments where values become a way of life and childhood is given purposeful direction. These institutions reflect Sanskardham's commitment to nurturing responsible, aware and grounded global citizens from an early age.

This vision extends into higher education through Anant National University, which is dedicated to training students to devise solutions for global problems. Other institutions under the Sanskardham umbrella include Anant School of Excellence, Sanskardham Drone Academy and Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF), each contributing uniquely to holistic education and skill development. VBF is committed to developing top sporting talent in India. Its world-class facilities and multi-disciplinary approach offer expert-led training and individualised support, enabling athletes to achieve success on both national and international stages. VBF's uniqueness lies in integrating traditional Indian practices with modern sports science techniques and contributing to nation-building through sports.

NAMTECH is a pioneering global institution driving innovation in the space of technology transformation for Industry 4.0 and beyond. It's the first Manufacturing Engineering and Technology (MET) school in India. It is at the forefront of India's industrial transformation and deeply rooted within the national aspirations for Viksit Bharat 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Net Zero Bharat 2070. NAMTECH is committed to building purpose-driven techno-managers who apply technical expertise with ethical intent, societal awareness, and sustainable impact.

