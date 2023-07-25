Happay's Bharat Infinity Event Series Kicks off with a Triumphant Chennai Chapter

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 25: Happay, a leading name in travel, expense, and payments management, marked a momentous occasion with the success of the Chennai Chapter of its event series, Bharat Infinity. Designed to celebrate and elevate the success of Indian finance leaders, Bharat Infinity also strives to be the platform that ushers in the next big thing in global finance.

The first event of the series, Bharat Infinity's Chennai Chapter, recently concluded in the vibrant city of Chennai. Distinguished by its insightful sessions and notable keynote speakers, the event left an indelible mark on all participants.

The event focused on the topic of "How to Protect Your Company from T&E Fraud with AI", delving into the strategic implementation of technology in finance. Attendees were treated to a captivating keynote session delivered by S Kathir Kamanathan, the CFO & Executive Director of Lanco (Tanjore).

With over two decades of expertise in the Energy sector, Kamanathan, a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant, brought a wealth of knowledge and cross-functional experience to the table. One of the major highlights of the Chennai Chapter was the keynote session on "India, Technology, and Global Finance". This invigorating moment left the audience with a newfound confidence in the AI-driven finance future of India, fueling their aspirations for the future.

The scale of the event was impressive, with over 80 delegates in attendance, including prominent figures and emerging talents in the finance industry. The atmosphere was electric as discussions revolved around India's role in the global finance landscape and the transformative power of technology.

The event facilitated valuable networking opportunities, allowing participants to build connections with like-minded professionals and industry stalwarts. As the event concluded, participants left with not just connections but also a renewed clarity about the potential of technology in shaping the finance sector.

An initiative by Happay, Bharat Infinity, is committed to empowering finance leaders and paving the way for innovation in the global financial landscape. The Chennai Chapter's success marks the beginning of a transformative journey that seeks to redefine the future of finance in India.

