Harness Appoints Prashant Verma as Head of R&D to Drive Innovation in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform® company, is excited to announce the appointment of Prashant Verma as the Head of R&D, India Center. With over 24 years of engineering leadership experience, Prashant is poised to make Harness India a key innovation hub and a critical contributor to the company's global growth strategy.

An IIT Delhi alumnus, Prashant is renowned for building high-performing engineering teams and driving impactful outcomes. He has previously contributed to leading enterprise and consumer product organizations such as i2, Informatica, Goldman Sachs, LinkedIn, Flipkart, Zoomcar, and Traveloka.

In his new role, Prashant will focus on establishing Harness India as a global innovation hub, building a world-class R&D center with top-tier talent, and fostering a tech-first culture where engineers drive innovation and take ownership. He will also enhance collaboration with global teams across the US, Europe, and other regions, while positioning Harness India as a thriving workplace and employer of choice.

Jyoti Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Harness, "We are thrilled to welcome Prashant Verma as Head of R&D, India. His proven expertise in building and scaling high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our vision for Harness India. Under his leadership, the India Center will play a pivotal role in driving impactful innovation and contributing to our global growth strategy."

Prashant Verma, Head of R&D India, Harness, said "I am honored to join Harness and lead the R&D India Center. Harness India will be a core driver of the company's global growth and innovation journey. My vision is to build a world-class R&D hub that empowers engineers to solve complex problems, deliver transformative solutions, and contribute to impactful success."

Harness India continues to grow as a cornerstone of the company's global strategy, emphasizing innovation, excellence, and collaboration.

About Harness:

Harness is the leading end-to-end platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco. Harness India is a critical part of the company's global operations, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and growth.

