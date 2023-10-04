Herbalife comes onboard as a digital streaming associate sponsor for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 4: Herbalife India, a global premier health and wellness company, announced the partnership with Disney + Hotstar as a digital streaming associate sponsor for the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. This collaboration reaffirms Herbalife's commitment to sports in the subcontinent following its successful partnership with the IPL earlier this year.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on the 5th of October, with the final to be played in Ahmedabad on the 19th of November, with all 48 matches being available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, "We are thrilled to be associated with the streaming of the biggest sporting events worldwide. Herbalife Nutrition is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add the streaming of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this collaboration truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also reinforces Herbalife's mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness."

Herbalife takes pride in its sponsorship of over 150 athletes, teams and leagues across the globe, all of whom embody the company's dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through adequate nutrition. In India, Herbalife continues to support athletes like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, Mary Kom, and Para-badminton player Palak Kohli, amongst others, and major sporting events like IPL, Special Olympics World Summer Games, Iron Man Goa, and many others.

About Herbalife:

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts - tangible acts of good - by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

