Hiru Industries marks Mother’s Day with a unique spiritual programme, Vandan

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 15: In an age where modernity tends to sweep tradition aside, Hiru Industries took the opposite approach on this Mother’s Day.

On May 11, the organisation arranged a profoundly emotional ceremony called “Vandan”, which was attended not only by employees but also vendors, partners, and their families, all with one thing in mind: to pay tribute to the boundless love and sacrifice of parents.

In a world hurrying towards progress, “Vandan” reminded everyone there that no success story is ever complete without a chapter for the people who first provided us with life, love, and lessons.

Where Corporate Life Meets Cultural Legacy | Hiru Industries

Unlike the usual corporate celebrations, Vandan wasn’t celebrated with flowers or social media updates.

Instead, it was filled with rituals of respect, where families knelt at the feet of their parents, giving heartfelt thanks, not only in words, but through deeply symbolic acts of worship. From sales vendors to top executives, all joined in the moving ceremony. The atmosphere was charged with silent humility, gentle chanting, and sobbing smiles, an unusual and moving phenomenon in a business arena.

“Where parents are considered gods in this country, it’s saddening to see them being left behind in old-age homes,” Hirenbhai Kakadiya, Director of Hiru Industries, said. “We feel that no success in the world can equal the blessings of one’s parents. That obligation, in fact, can’t be repaid, not even in seven lifetimes.”

A Quiet Revolution in the Language of Gratitude

The occasion, taking cues from the ideals of the Progress Alliance, fostered a rediscovery of eternal virtues, love, respect, and familial obligation. In honouring Mother’s Day with such a heartfelt, multigenerational event, Hiru Industries didn’t merely calendar a date.

They ignited a beacon for others to emulate. “Vandan” became more than a tribute; it became a reminder that in the journey of growth, one must never forget the hands that first held us.

